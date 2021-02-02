‘No better feeling than being back fit’: KL Rahul completes rehab, set to join India squad for England Tests

Indian batsman KL Rahul has successfully completed his rehabilitation and all set to join the Indian squad in Chennai for England Tests. He confirmed the development through a social media post on Tuesday.

Rahul was ruled out of the last two Tests against Australia after injuring his left wrist while batting in the nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. He then headed back home and went to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of his injury.

“Glad to have completed my rehab strong. No better feeling than being back fit and healthy. Always fun to get back with the boys, and an honour to represent India. Looking forward to the home series,” tweeted Rahul.

Earlier today, the Indian cricket team finally began their training session ahead of the first Test against England which begins on Friday. Head coach Ravi Shastri welcomed the entire squad by giving a rousing speech and then the entire team hit the nets to prepare for the series.

“Day 1 of our nets session in Chennai and it is Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc who welcomes the group with a rousing address. #TeamIndia #INDvsENG,” tweeted BCCI.

Meanwhile, the members of Indian and English cricket teams returned negative results in their third coronavirus test done on Sunday and are out of quarantine. The Joe Root led squad will begin training later today at the Chepauk Stadium.

India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The first two games of the Test series will be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test.