‘You’ll have to wait for your turn’: Gautam Gambhir names the Indian batsman who might miss the first England Test

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has opined that batsman Mayank Agarwal will have to wait for his turn in the top of the batting order as India prepare to lock horns with England in the four-match Test series, beginning from Friday in Chennai.

Mayank scored a total of 597 runs in five Test matches he played in India's last home season. He slammed two double centuries and a ton, averaging 99.50.

However, he seemed out of form in the recently-concluded Test series against Australia. Following a series of failures in the first two Test Down Under, he went on to lose his spot as an opener.

Gambhir stated that Mayank didn’t start well on the Australian soil and now he has to wait as Shubman Gill has grabbed the opportunity and delivered as expected.

“This is what sport is and this is what life is. If you don't start well and give an opportunity to someone else and that person performs so well, then you will have to wait for your turn. No doubt, Mayank made tons and tons of runs when he got a chance to play international cricket and did well in India also,’ said Gambhir on Star Sports’ show ‘Game Plan’

“But when he went to Australia, he did not start well. Shubman Gill played with him and he did well. So, now you will have to wait for your turn. And I am sure the team management will not overlook him that quickly. They will keep him with the squad,” he added.

With 848 runs from 19 matches, Mayank is second-highest run-scorer for India in the ongoing World Test Championship. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane stands first on the list with 959 runs while captain Virat Kohli (705) holds the third position.