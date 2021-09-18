'No country can do to another what New Zealand have done to Pakistan': Inzamam says he 'cannot digest' tour cancellation

Inzamam Ul Haq is upset at New Zealand's decision to instantaneously pull out of the entire tour of Pakistan following reports of security threat. On Friday, the first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand was about to get underway, but neither team took the field. In fact, they did not even leave their hotel rooms and spectators were not allowed to enter the stadium in Rawalpindi.

After a bit of wait, it was announced that New Zealand had called off their limited-overs tour citing security concerns. The decision left the Pakistan cricket fraternity unimpressed, including Inzamam, who feels that instead of calling off the entire tour, New Zealand should have spoken to PCB to figure a way out.

"No country can do to another what New Zealand have done to Pakistan. They were our guests and if they had some issues they should have spoken to the PCB. Pakistan had been providing New Zealand with the best security. Since the attack on Sri Lankan cricketers in 2009, we have given security to teams equivalent to that given to a visiting President," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

Cricket in Pakistan has been limited since the attack on the Sri Lankan cricketers during a Test match in 2009. Slowly and steadily, the nation got back its rights of hosting and this was the first time that New Zealand had toured Pakistan for a cricket series in 40 years. Inzamam did not like the fact that New Zealand Cricket did not present their concerns in front of the PCB and instead decided to take a big call. The former Pakistan captain suggests that the ICC should intervene in the matter.

"ICC must step into this. Also, If New Zealand have some inputs related to security, why are they not showing it? If not to PCB, then at least show it to the ICC. Even our PM had spoken to them and given them assurances. If New Zealand had spoken to Pakistan about their concerns, the security agencies could definitely have looked into to. But just before the match they said, they cannot play because of some threat. I have full trust in Pakistan's security. At least let us know what your problem is? I cannot digest this," added Inzamam.

"Pakistan has always supported other nations. In 1996, there was a major security threat in Sri Lanka and teams were not willing to play there. Our players went there and played a match ahead of the World Cup. Sri Lanka could thus show the world that their country was safe. We are always ready to help."