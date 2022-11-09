'No doubt, DK should play semifinal. But here's the curveball...': AB de Villiers' unique take on Karthik-Pant debate

Team India will take on England in the all-important semi-final against T20 World Cup on Thursday. The side had finished at the top of their group in the Super 12 stage with eight points to its name in five matches. Team India's star batters Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav shined in the group stage, with the former being the top run-getter in the tournament so far – with 246 runs in five matches.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, one of the biggest debates in the build-up to the semi-final in Adelaide is the wicketkeeping position, for which two players – Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant – are competing. While Karthik had played in the first four matches of the group stage for India, Pant had replaced the veteran wicketkeeper-batter in the side's final game against Zimbabwe. Ahead of the semi-final, former South Africa batter AB de Villiers gave his five cents on who should play against England.

Also read: ‘Bring India and England together in final': Pakistan's win vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup semi sets Twitter on fire

“Difficult one. For me, absolutely no doubt, DK should be there. Knock-out stages, he's experienced, I would want him. But, here's the curveball, I would want Pant in the team as well. I would find another spot for him. I don't know who makes way for him,” de Villiers said on his official YouTube channel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former Proteas star further mentions India's game against South Africa where Deepak Hooda and Hardik Pandya played together, suggesting that Hooda could make way for Pant. However, the batter was already replaced by Axar Patel in India's next two matches against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. Regardless, de Villiers said that Rishabh Pant has scored centuries in Australia in Test cricket, and India need his firepower in the middle-order.

“Pant has got Test hundreds in Australia before, he's got the experience, and the confidence to take the game away from any bowling attack. He can face fast bowling and spin. He's versatile, I will make room for both of these guys. You need DK's experience and you need Pant's match-winning abilities. That's my five cents,” said de Villiers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON