‘No doubt that Ruturaj Gaikwad is…’: Ashish Nehra's honest take on India opener after 3rd T20I vs AUS

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was unlucky to be on the receiving end in an encounter where he became the first-ever Indian batter to score a T20I century against Australia. Glenn Maxwell's brilliant century overshadowed Gaikwad's record ton as a second-string Australian side revived themselves with an impressive five-wicket win over Suryakumar Yadav's Team India in the T20I series decider at Guwahati on Tuesday.

Nehra explained what Gaikwad is bringing to the table(AP-PTI)

Gaikwad played a record-setting knock of 123* to help Team India post an imposing 222-run total in 20 overs. However, Gaikwad's batting exploits went in vain as Maxwell slammed an unbeaten 104 to make sure Australia finished ahead of India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Talking about Gaikwad's batting heroics in the five-match T20I series between India and Australia, former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra opined that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star is an all-format player for Team India.

What Gaikwad brings to the table? Nehra explains

"Everybody knows what kind of a player he is (Ruturaj Gaikwad). When you talk about Yashasvi Jaiswal, his game is completely different compared to Ruturaj Gaikwad's. You need solidity in the T20 format as well and that's what Gaikwad brings to the table. There's no doubt that Ruturaj Gaikwad is a three-format player for India," Nehra told Jio Cinema.

What records Gaikwad smashed in 3rd T20I?

Interestingly, Gaikwad smoked a massive six off Maxwell to complete his maiden century in 52 balls. Maxwell ended up conceding 30 runs off the 20th over as India posted 222 for three in 20 overs. The Indian opener has the second-highest individual score for the 2007 world champions in T20I cricket. His stunning century against Australia is the seventh fastest by an Indian in the shortest format of the game. Overall, the CSK opener has five centuries in T20 cricket.

‘Kind of elegance that Gaikwad shows is unbelievable’

"The kind of elegance that Ruturaj Gaikwad shows is unbelievable, amazing and it was a great, great, great knock," Nehra added. Gaikwad's unbeaten knock against the Australian side was powered by 13 fours and seven sixes at Guwahati. The Indian opener batted at a strike rate of above 200 to register his first-ever T20I century. Gaikwad is the leading run-getter in the five-match T20I series between India and Australia. Averaging 90.50 in the first three games of the bilateral series, the 26-year-old has smashed 181 runs for the hosts.

