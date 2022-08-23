Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'No hurdle big enough': Jasprit Bumrah slogs hard at NCA, shares video - Watch

Published on Aug 23, 2022 04:18 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah will miss the Asia Cup due to a back spasm.

Jasprit Bumrah trains at the NCA, Bengaluru(Screengrab)
Young Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan will have to fill big boots in the upcoming Asia Cup, which stars from August 27 in UAE. The two youngster will take care of India's seam department with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who will spearhead the attack with the new ball. Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are not part of India's plans for the continental event.

While no reason was given by the selectors on Shami's omission, the smiling assassin Bumrah will miss the tournament due to a back spasm. However, the good news for the Indian cricket fans is that the pacer is working hard behind the scenes and even showed a glimpse of his training on social media.

Bumrah is currently undergoing a rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru, On Tuesday he shared a video of him doing his drills, where he can be seen jumping hurdles and throwing ball with maximum pressure of the back. “No hurdle big enough” - the seamer captioned the video and by looking at it one can say he is recovering well.

Harshal Patel, who is also not part of India's plans after injuring his rib, is also doing his rehab at the NCA. Bumrah had also shared a photo with him last week.

India will kick-off the Asia Cup campaign against arch rivals Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai. The last meeting with Pakistan was at the same venue during the T20 World Cup last year, which saw Babar Azam and co thrash India by 10 wickets.

