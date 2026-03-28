No Josh Hazlewood, no problem: Jacob Duffy destroys SRH's top order to make RCB look invincible in IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru walked into IPL 2026 carrying an early selection problem that could easily have shaped the whole opening-night narrative. Josh Hazlewood, one of the pillars of their title-winning pace attack, was unavailable for the first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad as the franchise continued to manage his return. Against most sides, that is a concern. Against SRH, it can become a full-blown tactical fear. This is a batting unit built to detonate the powerplay, with left-handers at the top and enough range-hitting to turn one loose over into instant scoreboard damage. Jacob Duffy, after taking the wicket of Travis Head. (PTI)

That is why Jacob Duffy’s first outing mattered beyond the headline of wickets. RCB had signed the New Zealand seamer for his base price of ₹2 crore, a low-cost overseas call rather than a marquee buy. He was not entering the tournament on the back of a sparkling T20 World Cup either. In that competition, he managed just 3 wickets in 5 matches, conceded 163 runs in 15 overs, and finished with an economy of 10.86 and an average of 54.33. On paper, then, this was not the story of a red-hot international bowler simply carrying form into the IPL. It was the story of a squad player being asked to fill a premium role immediately.

He did more than fill it. He took three wickets in his first three overs, removing Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Nitish Kumar Reddy, and gave RCB the kind of start Hazlewood is usually trusted to create.

The wickets mattered, but the method mattered more The key here was not mystery or express pace. It was discipline. Jacob Duffy’s most useful contribution was that he attacked the same functional spaces elite new-ball T20 seamers live in: hard length at the stump line. That was the theme through his early spell. He challenged the batters to hit square or across the line before getting set, instead of feeding them width to free the arms or overpitching too often into the slot.

SRH’s top order is most dangerous when bowlers offer rhythm early. Duffy denied that. He forced decisions, not swings of freedom. The dismissal of Abhishek captured the approach neatly: a back-of-a-length ball in the channel, not a magic delivery, just a ball that made the batter manufacture. Nitish Reddy’s wicket came from a similar area, which is what makes the spell analytically strong. This was not three random breakthroughs. It was a repeatable plan.

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Why this was the real reassurance for RCB RCB were never going to replace Josh Hazlewood man-for-man. Very few sides can replicate his exact mix of control, bounce, seam position and big-match calm. But in the first game, they did replicate his job description. That is the important bit. Hazlewood’s value is not only in taking wickets; it is in giving structure to the innings early, making the opposition earn momentum rather than inherit it. Duffy delivered that structure.

And that is why the opener should be read as more than a nice debut story. It suggested RCB may have enough bowling clarity to survive short-term absences without their attack losing shape. For one night, against one of the most explosive batting sides in the competition, Hazlewood’s absence should have been the problem. It wasn’t. Duffy made sure the conversation moved elsewhere.