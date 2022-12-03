‘No matter how many times I’ve been hurt…': Shami tweets after being sidelined from Bangladesh ODIs

India pacer Mohammed Shami shared an emotional message after a shoulder injury sidelined him from the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh starting Sunday. Shami, who was given a break from the New Zealand tour, was supposed to lead India's pace attack in both the ODIs and Tests against Bangladesh but the veteran pacer hurt his right shoulder while training. He could not even travel with the Indian team to Dhaka. Shami was replaced in the India ODI squad by Umran Malik.

"Injury, in general, teaches you to appreciate every moment. I've had my share of injuries throughout my career. It's humbling. It gives you perspective. No matter how many times I've been hurt, I've learned from that injury and come back even more stronger," tweeted Shami with photographs of his treatment.

The right-arm pacer, who respresents Bengal in the domestic circuit, has had his fair share of injuries in his decade-long career so far.

"Fast bowler Mohd. Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead up to the ODI series against Bangladesh. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru and will not be able to take part in the three-match series. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umran Malik as Shami’s replacement," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a press release.The extent of Shami's injury is not known yet.

Umran Malik is one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket. He made his ODI debut recently in New Zealand where he played two games and claimed two wickets.Shami himself posted a picture of getting treatment on his bowling shoulder at a medical facility but later deleted his tweet before re-posting it.

Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik and Kuldeep Sen will form the pace attack for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

The 33-year-old Shami is an integral part of India's ODI scheme of things, going into the World Cup next year.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid would be worried if the Bengal speedster misses the Test series because India need to win every game to stay in contention for the upcoming World Test Championship final at the Oval in June.

