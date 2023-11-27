Hardik Pandya issues first reaction after parting ways with Gujarat Titans for IPL 2024: 'Feels good to…'

After securing a blockbuster transfer to Mumbai Indians (MI) for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a heartfelt message for the record-time winners following the end of the retention window on Monday. Star all-rounder Pandya has parted ways with Gujarat Titans (GT) to join Mumbai Indians in the build-up to the mini-auction of the cash-rich league.

Hardik Pandya has issued his first reaction after his blockbuster return to Mumbai Indians(BCCI-IPL)

Following Pandya's departure from the Gujarat-based franchise, GT thanked their former captain for two fruitful seasons. Debutants in the 2022 edition of the IPL, Gujarat Titans topped the league standings before lifting the famous trophy by defeating 2008 winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the final. The Gujarat-based franchise also emerged as the table-toppers in their title-defending season.

ALSO READ: Explained: How Hardik Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians after Gujarat Titans retained Rohit's deputy for IPL 2024

In Hardik's last season as captain, leaders Gujarat Titans contested the IPL 2024 final against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK). "Farewell and best wishes on your next journey. Go well, HP!," Gujarat Titans confirmed Pandya's exit from the franchise on Monday. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) after his sensational transfer to Mumbai Indians, all-rounder Pandya took a trip down the lane.

The 30-year-old recalled how Mumbai Indians acquired the services of the all-rounder at a bargain price. Five-time winners Mumbai had signed Pandya for INR 10 lakh at the IPL 2015 auction. “This brings back so many wonderful memories. Mumbai. Wankhede. Paltan. Feels good to be back. #OneFamily @mipaltan,” Pandya captioned his post. Interestingly, there was no mention of Gujarat Titans in Pandya's first statement since his return to the Mumbai camp.

According to a previous report, relations were not all that smooth between Pandya and Gujarat Titans prior to the last season of the world's richest T20 league. Thus, Hardik 'initiated discussions' with his former franchise for a move away to Mumbai ahead of IPL 2024. Before his appointment as the captain of the GT franchise, Pandya was released by Mumbai Indians before the 2022 mega auction.

How Hardik performed with GT in IPL

In his memorable stint with GT, Hardik amassed 833 runs at an average of 41.65 at the IPL. The former GT skipper had a batting strike rate of 133.49. Hardik bagged 11 wickets with an economy of 8.10 for Gujarat in the T20 tournament. He was also named the Player of the Match in the IPL 2022 final. After Hardik’s exit, Gujarat Titans have named Indian opener Shubman Gill as the captain of the GT franchise for IPL 2024.

