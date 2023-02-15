‘No my friend, please don’t tell me': Bangladesh player gets fixing request from another cricketer during Women's T20 WC

The ongoing Women's T20 World Cup was rocked by a controversy early in the tournament as reports emerged of a potential spot-fixing incident involving the Bangladesh cricket team. As reported by ESPNcricinfo, one of the Bangladesh players was approached for the same by another cricketer, who is not part of the squad for the showpiece event. (India vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: LIVE score updates)

The incident was first brought to light by Dhaka-based Jamuna TV, after they telecast audio recordings of a conversation between two players, out of which one was reported to be with the team in South Africa. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Nizamuddin Chowdhury also commented on the same, stating that the player in question to report the matter to the ACU.

"The ICC's anti-corruption unit looks after these matters," Chowdhury was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "Our players are aware of their do's and don'ts. If there's been an approach, they know that they have to inform the ICC ACU according to the event's protocol. It is not a matter for the BCB's investigation. We cannot react or talk about a news report. It is very sensitive in nature," he added.

As per multiple news reports, the player present in Bangladesh is claimed to be the intermediator between the one in South Africa and the person requesting the former to resort to unfaithful means.

"I am not forcing anything," the cricketer present in Bangladesh is heard telling the other in the recording. "You can play if you want. The fact that I told you, you can play this time or not. You choose which match you want to play. You can offer the match. It is your wish. You did well in one match, you can play the next game or not. The team management will let you do that," she adds.

The player, who's present in South Africa, then responds: "No my friend, I am not involved in these things. Please don't tell me these things. I won't be able to do these things ever. I request you not to tell me these things, please."

The ICC is yet to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh got off to a slow start in the showpiece event, losing their first two Group A encounters against Sri Lanka and Australia. They will next lock horns with New Zealand in Cape Town on February 17.

