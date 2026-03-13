‘No one can tell MS Dhoni he is dropped’: Ex-CSK star argues even Fleming can’t push India great into Impact Player role

MS Dhoni is set to return to the field in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, once again representing Chennai Super Kings. The franchise’s CEO Kasi Viswanath has already confirmed that the veteran will be available for the entire campaign. However, he stated that his exact role in the playing XI remains undecided. The final call will rest with the team management, which will determine whether the seasoned campaigner takes the field as a wicketkeeper or is deployed as an impact player. Dhoni had a modest outing in IPL 2025, scoring 196 runs across 14 matches. The veteran wicketkeeper batter averaged 24.50 with a strike rate of 135.17, often walking in during the lower order to provide quick runs in the closing overs when the team needed a late surge. MS Dhoni will play another season of IPL this year. (AP)

Former India batter Subramaniam Badrinath shared his thoughts on Dhoni’s place in the CSK, setup, suggesting that head coach Stephen Fleming would find it extremely difficult to take the call of leaving the legendary wicketkeeper out of the playing XI given his stature within the franchise.

"I don't know if it is an administrative decision where he (CSK CEO) said that he (Dhoni) is ready to play all matches. He said that he would support the cricketing decision and stop. Now, will Fleming go and tell Dhoni that you don't play this match, we are dropping you. I don't think Fleming has a chance at all. How will he go and tell Dhoni that you are dropped? I literally feel that it is not possible," Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read - Why two-time World Cup-winner thinks players like Abhishek Sharma ‘are rascals and they walk into the fire’

“Don't think anyone can tell Dhoni” Badrinath also spoke about the immense respect Dhoni commands within the CSK camp, suggesting that even head coach Fleming or any member of the support staff would find it nearly impossible to ask the veteran to sit out or take on a reduced role.

"I don't think any support staff in the world, be it even Fleming, can tell Dhoni you are an impact player, or you don't play this match. There is no chance. We can take it that he is going to play all the matches," he added.