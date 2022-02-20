'No one should be allowed to taint Pakistan cricket': Disappointed Afridi slams Faulkner's 'baseless allegations' on PSL

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday lashed out at veteran Australian all-rounder James Faulkner for his “baseless allegations” on Pakistan Super League (PSL) over payment dispute.

Faulkner, who played for Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing season, alleged that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did not honour the contract and "continued to lie" to him. In response to the allegations, PCB slammed the cricketer for his "reprehensible" conduct before announcing that he has been banned from all future PSL drafts.

Reacting to Faulkner's words and action, Afridi took to Twitter to writer, "Disappointed with @JamesFaulkner44 comments who reciprocated Pakistan's hospitality &arrangements by levelling baseless allegations. We al have been treated with respect &never ever our payments have been delayed. No one should be allowed to taint Pakistan, Pakistan cricket & the #HBLPSL brand."

Earlier on Saturday, Faulkner apologised to Pakistan cricket fans for withdrawing from the tournament before calling the treatment against him from PCB and PSL "a disgrace".

"I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But unfortunately I've had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments. I've been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me. It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing. But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20. I'm sure you all understand my position," he tweeted.

Faulkner, who played six matches this season picking six wickets and scoring 49 runs, also "caused deliberate damage to the hotel property" before his departure, as per a PCB statement.