'Don't create issues': Furious Chetan slams reporter questioning selection committee's handling of Hardik Pandya- WATCH

BCCI's selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma on Saturday lashed out at reporter for questioning on India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and the functioning of the committee during the squad announcement press conference for the impending Test and T20I series against Sri Lanka at home.

Hardik, who has been out of the Indian team since the 2021 T20 World Cup, did not make either of the team for the home series which begins later in February.

Questioning the functioning of the selection committee, a reporter alleged that Hardik tends to get fit ahead of the start of an Indian Premier League (IPL) season, and gets selected for the Indian team by scoring runs in the IPL.

“Can understand what Hardik is up to, as of whatever I've seen after the T20 World Cup? But this is confirmed that he will be fit before the first match of the IPL,” said the reporter.

Furious with the statement made, Chetan slammed him for questioning the manner of selection of a player in the Indian team and urged him to support the player rather than criticise him. Chetan also hailed Hardik's achievement for Indian cricket.

“Firstly, you can talk to him. You must have his number. Secondly, you are not a member of the selection committee to say that he scored runs in IPL and hence will be selected. Selection committee has five members and they are sitting with me, right here. So who is getting selected and who isn't is not yours to decide. We will decide that. But what Hardik will do...let the things come. Support a player, don't go criticising him. What Hardik did for India is not something you forget in a second. Support that,” he said.

When further asked about Hardik, Chetan told the reporter: “Don't create issues here. Please listen to whatever I've said, that's more than enough for you.”

India selected 18-member squads respectively for the Test and the T20I series against Sri Lanka. India will play three T20Is followed by two Tests at home.