No place for Prithvi Shaw? 25-year-old to make return: DC’s Dream11 Prediction vs SRH in IPL 2023

After ending their winless run in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals (DC) will aim to carry on the momentum when David Warner and Co. meet Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. Delhi Capitals batter Prithvi Shaw is bowled out by Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Varun Chakravarthy (PTI)

While the visitors have arrived in Hyderabad after snapping an embarrassing five-match losing streak, hosts SRH have faltered in their last two matches. Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets to hand the 2016 winners their fourth defeat of the season. Hyderabad are only a place above 10th-placed Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2023 standings.

With five defeats in their first five matches, there's no denying that Delhi Capitals have struggled in all departments under the leadership of veteran Australian opener Warner. Though Warner's strike rate is under scrutiny, the Australian batter has been a mainstay in their batting department, and played a crucial knock to help DC record their first win of IPL 2023.

Warner's 57 off 41 balls sealed Delhi's four-wicket win over KKR at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Interestingly, only Warner and his deputy Axar Patel have scored more than 100 runs for the Delhi franchise so far in the competition.

Warner's opening partner Prithvi Shaw has struggled to get going and with an awful average of 7.83, the opener has only managed 47 runs in six matches. Mitchell Marsh scored only six runs in four matches. Rovman Powell (7) and Rilee Rossouw (44) have also failed to fire for DC. England's Phil Salt, who made his DC debut in their previous game, only scored five runs for the home side.

DC’s Dream11 Prediction vs SRH in IPL 2023:

Openers: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw/Phil Salt.

Middle-order: Sarfaraz Khan, Manish Pandey.

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav.

Bowlers: Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar/Ishant Sharma.

Impact Player

Delhi have never named an unchanged XI in the IPL 2023. A struggling Shaw was roped in as an Impact Player by the Delhi heavyweights in their previous fixture. Salt can open with Warner if Shaw is not used as an Impact Player against Hyderabad.

Sarfaraz Khan can spearhead DC's misfiring batting order in the upcoming encounter. Ishant Sharma or Mukesh Kumar can replace the star batter if Delhi bat second against SRH.

