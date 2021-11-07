No place for Virat Kohli as Harbhajan Singh names his all-time T20 XI

Veteran Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh picked his all-time T20 XI which comprises four from West Indies, three Indians, and one apiece from England, South Africa, Australia and Sri Lanka. He also picked MS Dhoni as the captain of his side.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Harbhajan picked Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle as the openers followed by Jos Buttler at No.3.

Explaining his Buttler's batting positin on in his lineup given that the wicketkeeper-batsman has regularly opened for England and even scored a century in the ongoing T20 World Cup, the 41-year-old said, “He is a very reliable batter and someone who can control the game once he gets set."

He then slotted in former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson at No.4, South African legend AB de Villiers at No.5 and Dhoni.

Harbhajan further packed his side with two more all-rounders in Dwyane Bravo and Kieron Pollard. Explaining his choice, Harbhajan said, “The batting order can be altered and Pollard could be moved up and down the order depending on the needs of the side. Any T20 team is incomplete without Pollard.”

The veteran picked only one spinner in Sunil Narine and added two yorker specialists - Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga and India’s Jasprit Bumrah - to form his bowling combination.

One of the notable exclusion has been that of Indian skipper Virat Kohli who has scored over 10000 runs in the format laced with five centuries and is the highest run-getter in the international format with 3227 runs in 87 innings.

Harbhajan Singh's all-time T20 XI: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Jos Buttler, Shane Watson, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (c &wk), Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.

