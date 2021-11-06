'Stop this nonsense, we all know your cricketers' reputation': Harbhajan hits out at Pakistan trolls over fixing claims

Veteran Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Saturday lashed out at Pakistan fans accusing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of fixing the T20 World Cup game against Afghanistan.

The trend started after India's resounding eight-wicket win against Afghanistan in their third game of the campaign and took off again on Friday night after the Men in Blue registered a win of similar margin against Scotland in Dubai.

Talking about the "nonsense trend" as termed by him, on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan admitted that Pakistan cricket team have played impressively in the campaign winning all their four games to become the first team to make the semis. However, he pointed out that Pakistan have had cricketers in the past who have tarnished their reputation, mentioning Mohammad Amir among a few, who was found guilty of spot fixing during the 2012 Lord's Test.

"We accept that Pakistan have played very good cricket and everyone also appreciates them for playing so well against India and beating them. Congratulations on that. But if you start misbehaving by claiming that you play fair cricket and if we win, you doubt us, term it unfair, fixed then that is wrong. We all know your cricketers reputation," he said.

Stop this nonsense trend on Twitter .. https://t.co/i80qeUAMJq — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 6, 2021

Harbhajan then slammed the Pakistan fans for such claims, pointing out that they might have not been able to soak in the win they registered over India at the start of the campaign.

"Pakistan fans are unable to digest their win over India, which they got after waiting for so many years in World Cups. There is a way to talk and raise questions. But people are putting serious allegations against us, against Rashid Khann which is pretty cheap and disgraceful," - he added