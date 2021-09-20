'No pressure on him, pressure is only of workload': Kohli's coach on Virat's decision to step down from RCB captaincy

Days after announcing that he would be stepping down from India's T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday revealed that the ongoing IPL 2021 season would be his last as the leader of the franchise. While there are speculations on why Kohli may have decided to take this decision, his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma believes the only reason behind his decision is to allow himself to focus more on batting.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Sharma said that Kohli is making an effort to manage his workload.

"Till the time he retires, he wants to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore and that shows his loyalty and wants to remain part of the team and wants to concentrate on his batting and wants to perform better," his coach told ANI.

"There is no pressure on him (Kohli), pressure is only of workload, and he wants to improve on workload management so that he can concentrate better on Test cricket and ODIs and country needs him."

On the decision to quit as RCB skipper after the season, Rajkumar said it was on Kohli's mind for quite some time.

"It has been a great and inspiring journey, captaining a talented bunch of players in the RCB squad. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management, coaches, support staff, players, and the entire RCB family, who have been instrumental in the growth of the franchise over the years. It wasn't an easy decision but one that has been well thought of and in the best interest of this wonderful franchise," Kohli said in an official statement on Sunday night.

"The RCB family remains close to my heart as we continue to strive to achieve excellence. As I have mentioned previously in many occasions, I will only play for RCB until my retirement from the game of cricket."

(With ANI inputs)