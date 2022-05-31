'Nobody had information but selectors now have a fantastic option': Gavaskar backs Hardik Pandya for India captaincy

Hardik Pandya's stellar captaincy during the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) took many by surprise. Not many were aware of his leadership skills, and the primary concern heading into the 15th season was around his fitness and whether he would be available as an all-rounder. Not only did Hardik tick all the boxes, but he also led the Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title. Impressed with his leadership qualities, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar backed the all-rounder for India captaincy as well.

Hardik capped off a brilliant season. As a batter, he finished with 487 runs at 44.27 and a strike rate of 131.26 and as a bowler, picked eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.27. While he did not bowl through the second half of the season, he returned with his career-best 3 for 17 in the final that helped Gujarat in restricting Rajasthan to just 130 for nine.

While Hardik ticked off the all-rounder box, shutting down concerns about his place in the Indian team with the T20 World Cup around, the 28-year-old also impressed veteran cricketers with his captaincy during the tournament which led to many backing the youngster to take up the role for the Indian team as well.

“Yes definitely. Not just my estimation, but everybody’s estimation (Hardik’s reputation as a leader has gone up). This was an aspect of his game which nobody had too much information about,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“We all knew what he could do with the bat, what he could do with the ball, but there was just a little bit of a concern before the start of the season about whether he would be able to bowl his full quota of 4 overs. He has done that, he has shown that. That all-rounder aspect is done, and everybody is happy.

“But this now, the way he has led the team, the way he has got them together, the way he has got them to gel together means he has got leadership qualities.

“When you have leadership qualities, it automatically opens the door for honours at the national level to be able to captain the Indian national team in the near future.

“So that’s exciting, there are 3-4 other names in the ring. I am not saying he is the next in line. But for the selection committee to have that option is fantastic,” he added.

