'Nobody in Indian cricket is in a position to question his decisions': Rayudu on the long-lasting legacy of MS Dhoni

Considered to be among the best captains in Indian cricket history, MS Dhoni has led India to countless titles, winning the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2007 T20 World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy and three Asian Cup (2010, 2016, 2018) trophies.

MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu in action for CSK.(BCCI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhoni's captaincy legacy doesn't just end with Team India, and it also covers IPL, where he has led Chennai Super Kings to five league titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023) and two Champions Trophies (2011, 2014).

The 42-year-old recently led CSK to the IPL 2023 title, defeating Gujarat Titans in the final. It turned out to be another usual final for Dhoni as CSK defeated Hardik Pandya's GT, who were the favourites and defending champions.

So it wasn't a surprise for fans when Dhoni's former teammate Ambati Rayudu pointed out the India legend's legacy in cricket. Speaking on TRS Clips, he said, "I mean see everybody knows that he has brought the best out the best in so many players and across formats, even he has brought out the best in many foreigners that have played for CSK. I think he has it in him. I don't even know how to express it because he is either blessed or he has cultivated it over so many years of playing the sport. But many times I wonder why is he doing something which I wouldn't think is appropriate. But end of the day, results show that he was right and he's right 99.9 percent of the times, that shows he knows what he is doing and he has done it for such a long time and so successfully that I don't think anybody in Indian cricket are in a position to question his decisions now because he's been so successful."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Opening up on Dhoni's treatment of foreigners in the IPL, he added, "Of course, it doesn't matter. He is our leader so I mean he doesn't shout just for the sake of shouting. But he will tell them subtly that this is what is expected types."

Dhoni will return to action in IPL 2024, where he will once again captain CSK. Fans will be hoping for him to add another trophy to his cabinet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON