'Not acceptable': Virat Kohli's childhood coach's blunt assessment of 2nd Test struggles, 'should've shown more intent'

Virat Kohli may have brought his poor form in limited overs cricket to an end this year but he could not do the same in Tests. He managed scores of 1, 19 not out, 24 and 1 in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Kohli thus ended with an average of 15 in the series, which is his second-worst ever in a bilateral series of at least two Tests in the Asian subcontinent, and fourth worst overall.

Kohli fell after being caught at short leg in the second innings which put India's chase in jeopardy. His childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has said that the former India captain will be disappointed by the fact that he had a number of options he could have taken as opposed to the shot that he fell to.

"A batter is quite disappointed after he gets out, and Virat Kohli is very aggressive by nature," he said on India News Sports. "But the way he has been getting out is not acceptable. It's unfortunate to see a batter of his stature struggle against Bangladeshi spinners. He should have shown more intent.

"With both the mid-on and mid-off fielders inside the circle, he could have played a bit more freely. Unless you unsettle a spinner, he is not going to let you play. You need to do something innovative like playing a slog sweep or sweeping an outside off ball."

Kohli was involved in a heated exchange with the Bangladesh players after he was dismissed, calling their captain Shakib Al Hasan to seemingly have a stern word with him about something that one his teammates said during their celebrations. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had said that the roots of the trouble may have started with Kohli and Mohammed Siraj had mimicking Litton Das after getting him out.

"In the first Test, something happened when Litton Das put his hand to his ear and said something to Siraj. He got two balls later. I wasn't there but I read about it. Kohli and Siraj also tucked their hands behind their ears to mimic Siraj.

"These things happen. Litton Das is one of Bangladesh's foremost batters so India were delighted with his wicket. Now you know Virat Kohli is the best batter in the world. So getting his wicket and the fact that he had done the thing in the first Test, it's not easily forgotten," Gavaskar said.

