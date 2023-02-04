'Not complaining or giving excuses. It's the truth': India star breaks silence with emotional rant after being dropped
The Team India star lost his place in the side in October last year, and has since put consistent performances in the Ranji Trophy.
Team India had an impressive start to 2023; the side registered limited-overs series wins against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, and further clean-swept the latter in the ODIs. Moreover, the Indian T20I team was led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the absence of stalwarts Rohit Sharma as well as Virat Kohli, with many speculating that it might be a start of new era for India in the shortest format of the game.
While many other players like Mohammed Siraj (rest) and Jasprit Bumrah (injury) weren't a part of the side in T20Is, there is one pacer who has gone out-of-favour with the side after being forced to miss key matches in the Asia Cup due to fever-related illness – Avesh Khan. While Avesh failed to break into the T20I XI since then, his last appearance for the side in ODIs came against South Africa in October.
The 26-year-old pacer, who enjoyed an impressive outing with Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League last year, has since been a regular feature for Madhya Pradesh in domestic tournaments. He is the side's highest wicket-taker in the ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy so far, with 36 dismissals to his name in seven matches.
Avesh is now eyeing a comeback in the Indian team. In an interview with Indian Express, the bowler stated that he was unfortunate to be ruled out due to illness, but is now eyeing a Test berth.
“Twice I was ruled out because I was not feeling well. People might judge that on a few occasions I went expensive but in today’s cricket 6 out of ten times bowlers have a bad day. I’m not complaining or giving excuses but that’s the truth. Now I have forgotten everything; instead I’m living in the present. When selection happens it will happen. Performing is in my hand and selection is not. So I have stopped thinking about it,” Khan said when asked about India’s call-up.
“I have played for India with white ball but I want to represent the Indian Test team and for that I’m working hard. I knew I needed to step up for MP because how many times do we see a team trailing bouncing to win matches in Ranji Trophy. If I’m good I need to stand up and take the responsibility of taking my team through. It was a complete team effort and we played like a team today,” Avesh said.
Team India will return to action in the longest format of the game on February 9 when it takes on Australia in the first Test of the four-match series.