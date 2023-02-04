'Not complaining or giving excuses. It's the truth': India star breaks silence with emotional rant after being dropped

Team India had an impressive start to 2023; the side registered limited-overs series wins against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, and further clean-swept the latter in the ODIs. Moreover, the Indian T20I team was led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the absence of stalwarts Rohit Sharma as well as Virat Kohli, with many speculating that it might be a start of new era for India in the shortest format of the game.

While many other players like Mohammed Siraj (rest) and Jasprit Bumrah (injury) weren't a part of the side in T20Is, there is one pacer who has gone out-of-favour with the side after being forced to miss key matches in the Asia Cup due to fever-related illness – Avesh Khan. While Avesh failed to break into the T20I XI since then, his last appearance for the side in ODIs came against South Africa in October.

The 26-year-old pacer, who enjoyed an impressive outing with Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League last year, has since been a regular feature for Madhya Pradesh in domestic tournaments. He is the side's highest wicket-taker in the ongoing edition of the Ranji Trophy so far, with 36 dismissals to his name in seven matches.

Avesh is now eyeing a comeback in the Indian team. In an interview with Indian Express, the bowler stated that he was unfortunate to be ruled out due to illness, but is now eyeing a Test berth.

“Twice I was ruled out because I was not feeling well. People might judge that on a few occasions I went expensive but in today’s cricket 6 out of ten times bowlers have a bad day. I’m not complaining or giving excuses but that’s the truth. Now I have forgotten everything; instead I’m living in the present. When selection happens it will happen. Performing is in my hand and selection is not. So I have stopped thinking about it,” Khan said when asked about India’s call-up.

“I have played for India with white ball but I want to represent the Indian Test team and for that I’m working hard. I knew I needed to step up for MP because how many times do we see a team trailing bouncing to win matches in Ranji Trophy. If I’m good I need to stand up and take the responsibility of taking my team through. It was a complete team effort and we played like a team today,” Avesh said.

Team India will return to action in the longest format of the game on February 9 when it takes on Australia in the first Test of the four-match series.

