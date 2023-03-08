'Not just Warner...': Delhi Capitals CEO backs IND star to be game-changer for Ponting and Co. in Pant's absence at IPL

There is no denying that Delhi Capitals (DC) will miss the services of their leader Rishabh Pant, who is ruled out for the entire 2023 season after suffering multiple injuries in a tragic car crash. One of the finest batters in the modern era, Indian gloveman Pant was involved in a horrific car accident on December 30 last year. Pant miraculously survived the car crash and the injured Indian batter is on his road to recovery.

Pant was driving from Delhi to Roorkee to surprise his family members when his car reportedly hit the divider on the road before catching fire. The Indian wicketkeeper will miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and the star batter is expected to remain unavailable for the forthcoming edition of the One Day International (ODI) World Cup in India later this year.

Dhiraj Malhotra, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Delhi Capitals, believes every player will have a bigger role to play in the absence of Pant at the DC camp. Runners-up in the 2020 edition of the cash-rich league, Delhi Capitals have appointed veteran opener David Warner as the leader of the Pant-less side for IPL 2023.

"Not just David Warner, everyone loves to step up for their team. David is one of the most experienced players we have in our team, but apart from him, we have others also. Everyone will have to play a bigger role. I can name the whole playing 11 and they all will have to step up," Malhotra told TimesofIndia.

Rallying behind Indian opener Prithvi Shaw ahead of the IPL 2023, the Delhi Capitals CEO also tipped the Mumbai batter to be a game-changer for the Ricky Ponting-coached side in the absence of superstar Pant. The Mumbai opener is heading into the IPL after a spectacular season in the domestic arena.

“If you see him, he performs really well every year. He made us win a couple of games last season, but he has been unfortunate. He fell sick and I think that's what actually deterred him, not his form or the way he approaches the game. I still feel that this year he will be a game-changer for us. In the powerplays, the way he plays will have a big impact on the way DC goes in the tournament,” he added.

Opener Shaw returned to the Indian white-ball side for the T20I series against New Zealand although the star batter failed to record a single appearance for Team India at the time. The 23-year-old has played 63 matches in the IPL. The DC opener has smashed 1,588 in his IPL career. Warner's DC will meet Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL 2023 opener on April 1 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

