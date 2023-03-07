Watch: Kohli dances inside team bus, Rohit sprays colours; Shubman's post catches India stars' Holi mood before 4th Test

Getting drenched in the festivities of Holi amid the action-packed Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli were seen celebrating the festival of colours in the lead-up to the 4th Test against Australia on Tuesday. In a video shared by Indian opener Shubman Gill, members of the Indian cricket team were seen celebrating the festival inside the team bus in Ahmedabad.

Grooving to the iconic song Rang Barse from the Bollywood movie Silsila, former Indian skipper Kohli, captain Rohit and opener Gill were seen celebrating the festival with members of Team India as the trio were drenched in colours inside the team bus. “Happy holi from @indiancricketteam,” Gill captioned his post on Instagram as the star batter extended Holi wishes to the fans and followers of the Indian team. With Gill giving fans a sneak peek into Team India's Holi celebrations, the Instagram post has become the talk of the town on social media.

Rohit's Team India has arrived in Ahmedabad for the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Hosts Team India is leading the four-match series 2-1. Rohit and Co. have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the record fourth time after defeating Australia in the first two Test matches of the high-profile series. After losing the first two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the visitors staged an impressive comeback in Indore by winning the penultimate clash of the Test series.

Batting icon Steve Smith will continue to lead Australia in the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins. Pacer Cummins had flown back home after the 2nd Test to be with his unwell mother. Stand-in skipper Smith had guided Australia to a famous nine-wicket win over Rohit's India in the 3rd Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. With the win, Australia also qualified for the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Hosts India will aim to secure its berth in the WTC final by defeating Australia in the 4th Test at Ahmedabad. The final encounter of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be contested at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.