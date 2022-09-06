'Not long ago, I was on...': Jasprit Bumrah shares his NCA experience with youngsters amid Asia Cup

Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah is out of action from Asia Cup 2022. The Indian pacer is recuperating from a back injury. However, the senior cricketer couldn't keep himself away from cricket and is helping youngsters hone their skills at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Away from cricket for quite sometime now, Bumrah took to Twitter on Sunday, to share pictures from NCA. In his post, the 28-year-old star bowler can be seen posing for pictures and speaking to the greenhorns at the academy. While sharing the pictures, Bumrah also reminisced his days as a rookie learner.

"Not long ago, I was on the other side, learning, observing and grasping everything I could. Which is why it means a lot to me to be able to use the knowledge I have today to help youngsters along the way", Bumrah wrote in a post on the micro blogging site.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the Men in Blue are missing Bumrah who used to regularly bowl in the death overs for the national team, bowler Arshdeep Singh is somewhat fulfilling Bumrah's role in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Bumrah has taken 69 wickets for India in T20 internationals with a great economy of 6.46. He last played a T20I for India against England at Edgbaston in July during India tour of England, 2022. In his last T20I, he had played a big role in India's win over England by taking the wickets of Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran.

With the ICC T20 World Cup to be played in Australia in October, cricket fans believe that Bumrah's sheer pace and toe crushing yorkers might prove to be too hot to handle in Australian pitches and are expecting India's pace spearhead to recover in time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON