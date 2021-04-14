Home / Cricket / 'Not many sides can defend': Sehwag lauds MI after dramatic win over KKR
IPL 2021: Spinner Rahul Chahar brought Mumbai back into the contest by sending back Gill, Rahul Tripathi, captain Eoin Morgan and eventually Rana.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Rahul Chahar of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders during the match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (ANI Photo/ IPL Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders' dramatic collapse in the last 5 overs of their innings against Mumbai Indians, which saw them lose a match from a winning position has been the big point of discussion in the cricket fraternity.

KKR were given a solid start by openers Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill but it all came to nothing as panic set in, in the KKR ranks after Rana was dismissed with the team still needing 31 runs in 30 deliveries.

KKR vs MI, IPL 2021 - Highlights

Spinner Rahul Chahar brought Mumbai back into the contest by sending back Gill, Rahul Tripathi, captain Eoin Morgan and eventually Rana.

But KKR still had experienced hands like Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik in the middle and match was still very much in their grasp.

But Jasprit Bumrah bowled two superb overs and Trent Boult came back to bowl the 20th and choked KKR, who eventually lost by 10 runs, their 10th defeat to Rohit Sharma's team in the last 11 matches between the two teams.

Taking to Twitter, former India opener Virender Sehwag passed his judgement on the match in his own inimitable style. "MI to KKR- Dekha aapne laparwahi ka.natija. To defend 31 from 30 balls with 7 wickets of the opposition in hand is something which not many sides can defend. Brilliant bowling display from @mipaltan," tweeted Sehwag.

Mumbai Indians are known for their ability to win close matches and come back from difficult positions in the past. They have won two IPL titles defending small totals, which they eventually won by a margin of 1 run, in 2017 and 2019.

