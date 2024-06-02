 "Not trying to put too much pressure on Archer": Jos Buttler ahead of ICC T20 WC 2024 opener against Scotland | Crickit
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
"Not trying to put too much pressure on Archer": Jos Buttler ahead of ICC T20 WC 2024 opener against Scotland

Jun 02, 2024 03:00 PM IST

Ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opener against Scotland, England skipper Jos Buttler said that they will try not to put too much pressure on right-arm seamer Jofra Archer in the fixtures of the mega event.

Archer made a return to international cricket, during the T20I series against Pakistan last month, after a year out with injury. In the series, the speedster was the fourth highest wicket-taker with three wickets in two matches at an average of 19.67.

"Playing cricket again and being back in an England shirt, I know how hard he has worked to get back and it's been a long time for him. As I've said before, we're not trying to put too much expectation on him," Buttler said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The opener further asserted that Archer is very happy and excited as he has made a comeback to the national team after a long time.

"We know what a superstar he can be but it's been a long time since he's played international cricket so it's very easy to get very excited about it and expect big things from him. But I think just give him a bit of time. He's happy and smiling and loving being back in the changing room as much as he is on the field. So he's in a really good space," Butler said.

His last appearance for England before the Pakistan T20I series was back in May 2023, and since then, he has been on the road to recovery from an elbow injury that forced him out for nearly 12 months.

The path back hasn't been easy for Archer - since 2021, he has encountered multiple obstacles, including stress fractures, persistent elbow problems and even surgery due to a freak fish tank accident.

England is placed in Group B with rivals Australia, Scotland, Namibia and Oman. The defending champions will start their campaign against Scotland on June 4.

England squad: Jos Buttler , Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Cricket News

