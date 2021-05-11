Home / Cricket / 'Nothing much to worry about’: Former cricketer explains how India can win the World Test Championship final against NZ
'Nothing much to worry about’: Former cricketer explains how India can win the World Test Championship final against NZ

Former Indian cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi has opined that Kohli’s Team India can defeat New Zealand in the finale of the World Test Championship as it has players who can adapt to any conditions.
File Photo of Indian Test team in action against England(REUTERS)

Virat Kohli & Co. will face New Zealand in the finale of the World Test Championship (WTC), which begins on May 18 in Southampton. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a strong 20-man squad for the encounter, apart from four reserves.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi has opined that Kohli’s Team India can defeat New Zealand in the finale of the World Test Championship as it has players who can adapt to any conditions.

While speaking to India News, Sodhi said, “The conditions will be adverse. The match is not in India, it is in England. But when we talk about Team India's form, the way we play in adverse situations, these are not different conditions for us. We have players who can adapt. We have capable bowlers; our batting is fantastic. If we talk about our slip catching in Test matches, that is also very good.

The former cricketer highlighted that the current Indian team does not collapse under pressure. He added that if they play to their potential, they will win the inaugural edition of the WTC.

“If we talk about a few years back, we used to come under some pressure, we used to face some difficulties, but if we talk about this team and their present form, about the history Team India, created on the Australia tour, there is nothing much to worry about.

“If India plays to their potential, the World Test Championship final will definitely be ours," signed off Sodhi.

