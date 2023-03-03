'Nothing wrong with technique. The issue lies with...': Hayden's straightforward verdict on Virat Kohli's lack of runs

Team India faced a humbling defeat to Australia in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Friday. On a tricky Indore surface, the Australian batters displayed immense grit and courage to beat the hosts by nine wickets; the side took an important 88-run lead in the first innings and eventually chased down a 75-run target in the opening session of Day 3, posing significant questions for the Indian team management as they head into the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad.

While India's batting performance left more to be desired, Virat Kohli's lack of runs emerged as a cause of concern for fans. Kohli scored 22 and 13 across the third Test, and former Australia opener Matthew Hayden spoke in detail about the star batter's lack of runs. The right-handed batter has scored 111 runs in three Tests so far.

"There seems to be nothing majorly wrong with the technical point of view. The mind that’s where the issue lies," Matthew Hayden told Star Sports after Australia won the Indore Test.

"When you get to that stage of the career that Virat has, when you have achieved everything and anything in the game, it’s what continues to inspire you as an athlete. We all know that the highs of Virat are stratosphere highs, there is such a great positive energy that exists. He has such an infectious energy. You can see the adulation that exists for him in the group, the adulation of the fans, amongst the game itself," he added.

Hayden stated that Kohli might need to “look a little ugly,” implying that the star batter should be prepared to divulge from his natural game to ensure he stays longer at the crease.

"The question is not so much for us to answer, the question is internally how Virat himself is going to find a way to get through this period. Players go through periods, extended periods where they are not scoring runs. Virat is not scoring runs.

"So he has to now work out a way as to how he is going to just remain at the crease and be prepared to look a little ugly, look a little unsatisfied, look determined, just to be in the moment and stay in the middle longer. So just the concentration factor is what I am suggesting can become an issue at the back half of our careers. It’s got nothing to do with the technique," Hayden said.

