Obed McCoy puts head down anticipating a six after being pulled by Wade but Jos Buttler changes everthing at boundary

Obed McCoy bowled quite an eventful first over of his spell in the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. The Royals seamer's first over went for 18 runs and it contained three wides, a no-ball, a wicket and three boundaries. But McCoy's expression after getting the wicket of Matthew Wade trumped everything.

After starting his spell with a wide short delivery down the leg side and then conceding a boundary, the tall West Indies left-arm seamer banged it in short to Wade. The GT batter brought out the pull shot and made a good connection. So much that McCoy put his head down, thinking it was a six but much to his shock as well as delight, Jos Buttler, standing at deep mid-wicket took a sharp catch.

McCoy could not believe his luck and was seen having a good laugh with captain Sanju Samson and teammate Shimron Hetmyer while Wade had to take the long walk back to the pavilion after scoring 35 off 30 balls.

Photos of McCoy's drastic change of emotions within seconds of Buttler grabbing the catch went viral on social media. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

McCoy bowled a very good 19th over but David Miller smashed three sixes off Prasidh Krishna to seal the deal for GT. Miller hit an unbeaten 68 off 38 balls as Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to reach the IPL final.

Chasing 189 for victory in the first qualifier, Gujarat rode an unbeaten 106-run fourth-wicket stand between Pandya (40) and Miller to achieve the target with three balls to spare in Kolkata.

Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan set up the win with figures of 0-15 that kept down Rajasthan to 188-6 despite Jos Buttler's 56-ball 89.

