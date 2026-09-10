‘October 2027 is far away’: Rohit Sharma non-committal about playing next year’s World Cup

Rohit Sharma has neither confirmed nor denied whether he will participate in next year’s ODI World Cup in South Africa. The former captain, who led India to a runner-up finish at the 2023 World Cup at home before winning the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy in a span of nine months, feels the showpiece event is still some time away and that commenting on it 13 months in advance makes little sense.

Rohit Sharma can't say with surety that he's playing the 2027 World Cup. (AFP)

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“October 2027 is still far away. We will see,” said Rohit while attending an event in Mumbai on Thursday.

Rohit’s statement comes at an interesting time. A couple of months ago, Rohit was reportedly told by BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar that the management was not looking at him for the World Cup. However, a couple of days later, Rohit scored a century at Lord’s in the third ODI against England, although it was not enough to prevent India from suffering a series defeat. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia then reaffirmed that nothing of such sort had happened and that Rohit firmly remained part of India’s ODI set-up.

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{{^usCountry}} Rohit himself touched upon the incident after his hundred, saying it was not the first time he had been subjected to outside noise. Still, it is crucial to understand that Rohit has not once said he wants to play the 2027 World Cup, in as many words, during this period, although his actions, from losing weight to making himself available to play as much as possible for India, point towards a desire to chase glory in South Africa. Rohit's Insta story {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rohit himself touched upon the incident after his hundred, saying it was not the first time he had been subjected to outside noise. Still, it is crucial to understand that Rohit has not once said he wants to play the 2027 World Cup, in as many words, during this period, although his actions, from losing weight to making himself available to play as much as possible for India, point towards a desire to chase glory in South Africa. Rohit's Insta story {{/usCountry}}

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Shortly after his remark, however, Rohit posted an Instagram story in which he could be seen beside his cricket kit, indicating that he continues to train. With India set to take on the West Indies later this month in a three-ODI series, the contest, for which the squad has yet to be announced, would mark Rohit’s return to international cricket. How these three ODIs turn out, and whether Rohit goes on to play or succeed in New Zealand, are discussions best left until closer to the series.

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India still have a decent number of ODIs left in the run-up to the World Cup. However, Rohit’s hamstring, which has troubled him in the past, remains a concern. With him set to cross 40 by the time the World Cup comes around, India want to blood Yashasvi Jaiswal in case something goes wrong with the veteran.