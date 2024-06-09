Oman vs Scotland Live Score: Oman score after 1 overs is 3/0
- 31 Mins agoOman at 3/0 after 1 overs
- 36 Sec agoScotland Playing XI
- 36 Sec agoOman Playing XI
- 36 Sec agoToss Update
- 24 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Match 20 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024
Oman vs Scotland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 20 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 09 Jun 2024 at 10:30 PM
Venue : Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
Oman squad -
Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Zeeshan Maqsood, Naseem Khushi, Pratik Athavale, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Mehran Khan, Rafiullah, Shakeel Ahmad
Scotland squad -
Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Michael Jones, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Jack Jarvis, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif...Read More
Oman vs Scotland Live Score: Oman at 3/0 after 1 overs
Oman vs Scotland Live Score:
Oman
Pratik Athavale 2 (5)
Naseem Khushi 1 (1)
Scotland
Mark Watt 0/3 (1)
Oman vs Scotland Live Scores: Scotland Playing XI
Oman vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland (Playing XI) - George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (C), Matthew Cross (WK), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif (In place of Bradley Currie).
Oman vs Scotland Live Scores: Oman Playing XI
Oman vs Scotland Live Score: Oman (Playing XI) - Naseem Khushi (WK), Pratik Athavale, Aqib Ilyas (C), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Rafiullah, Shakeel Ahmad, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.
Oman vs Scotland Live Score: Toss Update
Oman vs Scotland Live Score: Oman won the toss and elected to bat
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 20 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024
Oman vs Scotland Match Details
Match 20 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Oman and Scotland to be held at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua at 10:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.