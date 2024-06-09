Explore
    Live

    Oman vs Scotland Live Score: Oman score after 1 overs is 3/0

    June 9, 2024 10:35 PM IST
    Oman vs Scotland Live Score: Oman at 3/0 after 1 overs, Pratik Athavale at 2 runs and Naseem Khushi at 1 runs
    Key Events
    Oman vs Scotland Live Score, Match 20 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024
    Oman vs Scotland Live Score, Match 20 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

    Oman vs Scotland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 20 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 09 Jun 2024 at 10:30 PM
    Venue : Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

    Oman squad -
    Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Zeeshan Maqsood, Naseem Khushi, Pratik Athavale, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Mehran Khan, Rafiullah, Shakeel Ahmad
    Scotland squad -
    Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Michael Jones, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Jack Jarvis, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 9, 2024 10:35 PM IST

    Oman vs Scotland Live Score: Oman at 3/0 after 1 overs

    Oman vs Scotland Live Score:
    Oman
    Pratik Athavale 2 (5)
    Naseem Khushi 1 (1)
    Scotland
    Mark Watt 0/3 (1)

    June 9, 2024 10:06 PM IST

    Oman vs Scotland Live Scores: Scotland Playing XI

    Oman vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland (Playing XI) - George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (C), Matthew Cross (WK), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif (In place of Bradley Currie).

    June 9, 2024 10:06 PM IST

    Oman vs Scotland Live Scores: Oman Playing XI

    Oman vs Scotland Live Score: Oman (Playing XI) - Naseem Khushi (WK), Pratik Athavale, Aqib Ilyas (C), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Rafiullah, Shakeel Ahmad, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

    June 9, 2024 10:06 PM IST

    Oman vs Scotland Live Score: Toss Update

    Oman vs Scotland Live Score: Oman won the toss and elected to bat

    June 9, 2024 9:42 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 20 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

    Oman vs Scotland Match Details
    Match 20 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Oman and Scotland to be held at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua at 10:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Oman vs Scotland Live Score: Oman score after 1 overs is 3/0
