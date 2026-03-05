Gautam Gambhir attends Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding hours before the all-important India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal

On a day India play their T20 World Cup semifinal against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, there is another big event that's being held in the Maximum City. It's Arjun Tendulkar's wedding. And Arjun is India legend Sachin Tendulkar's son, so it's no ordinary event. It's a big event, and the national media is vigorously covering the event. The big Indian wedding, of course! (PTI)

Now since India are playing later in the evening, one would think no way would anyone from the squad have the time to attend the event because match preparations would be at the forefront of their minds. But believe it or not, as per ANI, India coach Gautam Gambhir has gone over to congratulate the couple, Arjun and Saaniya Chandhok. Frankly speaking, it's understandable. Who would not oblige an invitation from the God of Cricket? Gambhir's pics taken at the event have started circulating.

If as a sensitive cricket fans, you are shocked and you think it's not done, wait, there are reports that not just Gambhir, many cricketers in the squad have also gone to the wedding event. Arjun has played for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the past and has shared the dug-out with players like Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya and captain Suryakumar Yadav. While there are no confirmed reports, these players could be the ones joining in the celebrations.

Some big and powerful people expected at the event! The Ambanis have been quite active with the wedding preparations since day one. In fact, they recently threw a pre-wedding celebration event in Jamnagar where Nita Ambani said some really lovely words for the Tendulkars.

“Namaskar everyone, welcome to Jamnagar.

“Today, we have all gathered here in the same place where Anant and Radhika took their vows two years ago.

“Sachin and Anjali, you have always been family to us. And our hearts are so full as we share your happiness today.

“My dear Arjun, I have seen you grow up from a little boy at our school and now standing here, ready to begin the most beautiful partnership of your life.

“Saaniya, you have such a warm and positive energy around you. It’s wonderful getting to know you and see you both together. And may God bless your union forever,” she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are also expected to attend the wedding.