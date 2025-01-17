On Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's form, Fakhar Zaman's ‘Babar Azam’ response

Pakistan's opening batter, Fakhar Zaman, has fond memories of the Champions Trophy. Who can forget his 114-run knock in the final against India at the Oval? The left-handed batter helped Pakistan win the much-hyped final against the arch-rival, and his knock is still remembered by cricket fanatics. Champions Trophy 2025 is around the corner, and whether the left-handed batter manages to make the squad needs to be seen. Fakhar Zaman weighed in on the upcoming India-Pakistan match in the Champions Trophy. He also talked about the form of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli(AP)

The much-hyped contest between India and Pakistan is scheduled for February 23 in Dubai. Ahead of the upcoming fixture, Fakhar Zaman praised Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, saying the duo will always remain match-winners, irrespective of their form slump.

Both Virat and Rohit are facing criticism for their performances in the recent series against Australia. Virat Kohli scored 190 runs in 9 innings, while Rohit Sharma managed just 31 runs in 5 innings.

"Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have played so much cricket that you always see them as match-winners. They have done it so often in the past. You cannot stop viewing them as match-winners because they are out of form. You need to look at their class and legacy," Fakhar Zaman, who is playing for Desert Vipers in the ILT20, said during a select media interaction.

"Form is temporary. Class is permanent. People are highlighting it just too much; the same is the case with Babar Azam when he does not perform in 1-2 matches," he added.

'Bumrah is a world-class bowler'

Fakhar Zaman also lavished praise on Jasprit Bumrah, calling him a world-class bowler. However, he said that Pakistan will look to develop plans for every player, not just Jasprit Bumrah.

"Jasprit Bumrah is a world-class bowler. We are not preparing for just one bowler. There are 11 players. We need to prepare for everyone," said Fakhar.

"As far as I am concerned, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are some players who have made their team win in the past, and they are the players who have the ability to make the team win in any situation," he added.

Looking back fondly at his Champions Trophy final knock in 2017, Fakhar said that good memories are associated and the tournament win will always be "extra" special for him.

“It has been a long while, and I have discussed the knock quite a few times. Good memories are associated with my knock in the Champions Trophy final against India in 2017. If you make your team win, it is extra special. Before that win, the morale of our team was low. The entire tournament is memorable for me. India played really well in that tournament. We had our day in the final,” said Fakhar.

Lastly, speaking about ILT20 and his experience of playing in the tournament, Fakhar said, “It's a tough competition. The cricket is really competitive here. The conditions are tough here for batters. I am getting to play quality cricket here.”