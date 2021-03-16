Home / Cricket / On this day: Before Yuvraj, it was Gibbs who did the unthinkable - WATCH
On this day: Before Yuvraj, it was Gibbs who did the unthinkable - WATCH

South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs became the first player to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket, when he tore apart Dutchman Daan Van Bunge during the 2007 ICC World Cup in the West Indies.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Herschelle Gibbs in action against The Netherlands in the 2007 ICC World Cup Group A match(Getty Images)

How many cricket followers remember the name Daan Van Bunge? Not many perhaps. Exactly 14 years ago on this day, the leg spinner from Netherlands had his name added to a cricketing feat, but not for the right reasons. The man who owns that feat is former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs, who became the first player to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket, when he tore apart the hapless Dutchman during the 2007 ICC World Cup in the West Indies.

He scored 72 runs off just 40 balls, as South Africa reached a massive total of 353/3 in just 40 overs and went on to win the match by 221 runs.

The Group A match was being played at Warner Park, Basseterre in the island of St Kitts.

Gibbs hits 6 sixes in an over against Van Bunge - WATCH here

Gibbs' massive feat was the first of its kind in international cricket but he to the disbelief of many, he soon had company. Swashbuckling Indian middle-order batsman Yuvraj Singh joined the list when he hit Stuart Broad of England for six maximums in an over in the first ICC WT20 the same year.

After 14 long years, West Indies power hitter Kieron Pollard, joined the duo as he hit 6 sixes in an over against Sri Lanka earlier this month.

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday paid tribute to Gibbs' feat by putting out the video on their Twitter handle. "Gibbs goes wild! 14 years ago today, @hershybru became the first player to hit six sixes in an over of international cricket," ICC wrote along with the video.

herschelle gibbs icc world cup match
