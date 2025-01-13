Menu Explore
On this day: Trent Boult's five-wicket haul decimates Pakistan in Dunedin

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 13, 2025 03:50 PM IST

On this day, Trent Boult's stunning bowling led New Zealand to a 183-run victory over Pakistan in the third ODI, dismissing them for just 74 runs. 

On this day in 2018, a great display of fast bowling by Trent Boult gave New Zealand a resounding 183-run victory over Pakistan in the third One Day International (ODI) at the University Oval in Dunedin. Boult's exceptional figures of 5 for 17 was crucial in dismissing Pakistan for a mere 74 runs, securing an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

New Zealand's Trent Boult(AFP)
New Zealand's Trent Boult(AFP)

Opting to bat first, New Zealand were off to a shaky start with opener Colin Munro being dismissed cheaply. However, captain Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill (45) stabilised the innings, guiding the team past the 50-run mark. Williamson's composed 73 and Ross Taylor's solid 52 were instrumental in building a competitive total. Despite a middle-order collapse, contributions from the lower order enabled New Zealand to post a total of 257 runs before being bowled out in the final over. Rumman Raees and Hasan Ali were the standout bowlers for Pakistan, each claiming three wickets.

Boult's devastating opening spell

Pakistan's chase began disastrously, with Trent Boult wreaking havoc in his initial overs. In a lethal spell, Boult removed key batsmen Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Hafeez, reducing Pakistan to 2 for 3. His ability to generate movement off the pitch made him virtually unplayable, leaving Pakistan's top order in complete disarray.

Pakistan's situation worsened dramatically as they collapsed to 32 for 8, coming dangerously close to setting a new record for the lowest-ever ODI total. Lower-order batsmen Mohammad Amir and Rumman Raees provided brief resistance, scoring 14 and 16 runs respectively, but their efforts only delayed the inevitable. Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 74 runs in 27.2 overs, marking the lowest ODI total by a visiting team on New Zealand soil.

His figures of 5 for 17 in 7.2 overs against Pakistan came less than a month after when he had skittled out West Indies with a career-best 7 for 34. The third ODI in Dunedin will be remembered for Trent Boult's masterful swing bowling, which left Pakistan's batting lineup in tatters. Boult's impressive bowling earned him the Player of the Match award and also helped New Zealand secure a series victory.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
