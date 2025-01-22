On this day: Wasim Akram's maiden Test century rescues Pakistan in Adelaide

On this day in 1990, during the second Test between Pakistan and Australia at the Adelaide Oval, Wasim Akram scored his first Test century. His innings of 123 runs was instrumental in rescuing Pakistan from a precarious position and steering the match towards a draw. Wasim Akram scored a century and claimed a five-for in the second Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in 1990.(Getty Images)

Opting to bat first, Pakistan despite a solid start were bowled out for 257. Javed Miandad scored 52 runs, while Wasim Akram contributed with a fluent 52 off 68 balls. Australian bowler Carl Rackemann was particularly effective, claiming four wickets.

Australia's response: Dean Jones shines

In reply, Australia scored 341 runs in their first innings, securing a lead of 84 runs. Dean Jones was the standout performer, scoring 116 runs. Mark Taylor also made a significant contribution with 77 runs. Wasim Akram again rose to the occasion by claiming a five-wicket haul.

Facing an 84-run deficit, Pakistan's second innings began disastrously. The top order collapsed with Australian pacer Merv Hughes doing the damage, who took four early wickets, leaving Pakistan reeling at 22 for 4. Captain Imran Khan then steadied the innings with a resilient 136 runs. However, it was his partnership with Wasim Akram that turned the tide.

The match-saving partnership

Pakistan were 90 for 5 when Wasim Akram joined Imran Khan at the crease. Together, they forged a formidable partnership of 191 runs. Akram's aggressive approach complemented Imran's steady play. Akram's innings of 123 runs came off 195 balls, featuring 18 boundaries and a six. This partnership helped Pakistan set a challenging target for Australia.

Set a target of 304 runs, Australia began their chase confidently. Dean Jones once again anchored the innings with an unbeaten 121 runs. However, Pakistan's bowlers did well to restrict scoring, as Australia reached 233 for 6 by the end of the fifth day, resulting in a draw.