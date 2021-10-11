'Once a Finisher, always a Finisher': Twitter explodes after MS Dhoni produces vintage knock against Delhi Capitals

MS Dhoni fans were in for a treat Sunday night in Abu Dhabi. The innings they had all been waiting for over the last one and a half years, finally unfolded against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2021 Playoffs, as their beloved Dhoni did what he does best, something he made a career out of – finishing games for his team.

With 13 needed off 6 balls, Dhoni brought out his most memorable across the last two editions of the IPL, when he hit Tom Curran for three fours in the final over to win the match for CSK and take his team to the IPL final for the ninth time.

Not in the best of nicks in IPL 2021, DC thought they had a chance when Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed in the penultimate over, but Dhoni spoiled their plans when he began by creaming Avesh Khan for a six just off his second ball.

Needless to say, Twitter exploded watching the veteran batsman, and one of Indian cricket's most loved icons finish things off for his team. 'Not Finished' trended on Twitter after CSK beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets, the euphoria of which is still pretty much intact. Here are some of the tweets.

CSK will now meet the winner of Qualifier 2 to be played on Wednesday, in which Delhi Capitals will face the winner of the Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday.