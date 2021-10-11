IPL 2021: Watch MS Dhoni finish off in style as he rolls back the years with innings of 18* off 6 balls against DC

It was a long time coming but it was worth the wait. MS Dhoni enthralled fans with an innings reminiscent of his days of pomp. It was short but full of fun as the Chennai Super Kings captain produced a vintage Dhoni finish which helped his team knock off 13 runs in the final over against Delhi Capitals.

The win, which propelled CSK to their 9th IPL final, wouldn't have been possible without Dhoni's cameo of unbeaten 18 off 6 balls, which included three fours and a massive six. For the last one year, runs from Dhoni's bat have dried up, with the former India captain scoring just 200 runs from 14 matches in IPL 2020, and 114 from 15 games this year. Having said that, on Sunday against the Capitals, Dhoni appeared the be the MSD of the old as the ball found the middle of his bat.

Dhoni walked in after Ruturaj Gaikwad had perished for 70 off the first ball of the 19th over. CSK still needed to knock off 24 runs off 12 balls, and it was Dhoni who bailed them out of trouble. Avesh Khan began with a dot ball to Dhoni, but the next ball, the CSK skipper tucked into the DC pacer to smoke him for a six over cow corner.

Once again Blessing on your TL@msdhoni 😍❤ pic.twitter.com/3IGVrTrfQv — தல ViNo MSD 5.0 🤘 (@KillerViNooo7) October 10, 2021

The final over left CSK with 13 to get, and when Tom Curran dismissed Moeen Ali off the first ball, there was pressure. But Dhoni ensured that nothing was to stand between him and CSK's way to the final. Curran took the pace off the ball and Dhoni wacked it through covers for a powerful four.

Next ball, Curran pitched it full and even though Dhoni went full muscle, he got an inside edge as the ball raced away for a four behind the wicketkeeper. The pressure got to Curran, who bowled a wide, leaving CSK with just 4 to get off 3. The script was ready for Dhoni to add to his legacy as the best finisher in world cricket, and he did just that pulling Curran for a four and sending the CSK dugout into a frenzy.