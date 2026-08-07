‘Once a legend said…’: Yashasvi Jaiswal turns Rohit Sharma's famous scolding into a tribute before Sri Lanka Test series

Yashasvi Jaiswal has brought back memories of one of Rohit Sharma’s most entertaining stump-mic moments as India began preparations for their upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. The Indian opener shared a collection of photographs from the team’s training session in Colombo on Instagram, but it was his caption that attracted the most attention.

Yashasvi Jaiswal during India's training session. (Instagram Yashasvi Jaiswal)

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“Because once a legend said ‘jab tak khelega nahi, tab tak uthneka nahi’,” Jaiswal wrote. The caption was a playful reference to an instruction Rohit Sharma had given him during India’s 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign in Australia. The exchange, captured by the stump microphone, had quickly gone viral and became one of the lighter moments of a demanding tour.

Jaiswal had been fielding at forward silly point while Steve Smith was on strike. The young fielder briefly began to rise from his crouched position before the Australian batter had completed his shot, prompting an immediate reaction from Rohit, who was captaining India at the time.

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{{^usCountry}} “Ae Jaisu, gully cricket khel raha hai kya? Neeche baith ke rah,” Rohit was heard saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Ae Jaisu, gully cricket khel raha hai kya? Neeche baith ke rah,” Rohit was heard saying. {{/usCountry}}

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The message roughly translates to: “Jaisu, are you playing gully cricket? Stay down.”

Rohit then reminded Jaiswal not to get up until the batter had played the ball. His animated delivery and the reference to street cricket turned an otherwise routine fielding instruction into a memorable exchange.

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However, behind the humour was a serious technical point. A fielder positioned at silly point must remain low and alert until the shot has been completed. Rising too early can affect the fielder’s balance and reaction time, particularly when attempting to take a sharp bat-pad catch from close range.

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Jaiswal’s latest post suggests the lesson has stayed with him. By referring to Rohit as a “legend” and using the old instruction alongside pictures from India’s latest practice session, the left-handed batter appeared to acknowledge the former captain’s guidance with affection.

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India begin preparations in Colombo

India have started training in Colombo ahead of their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The visitors will be led by Shubman Gill as they prepare for the opening Test at the Galle International Stadium from August 15. Jaiswal is expected to retain his place at the top of the order and open the batting alongside KL Rahul. The series will offer him another opportunity to strengthen his position as one of India’s first-choice Test openers.

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The Instagram post also comes during a period of transition for the Indian Test side, with Gill now leading the team and several younger players assuming greater responsibility. Rohit Sharma may no longer be present to deliver his instructions from the slip cordon, but Jaiswal’s post showed that some of his former captain’s messages continue to echo within the team. What began as a viral stump-mic scolding in Australia has now returned as a fondly remembered fielding lesson before India’s next Test assignment.