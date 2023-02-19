'Once Warner, Smith retire …': Vaughan's scathing criticism of Australia after 'proper collapse' in 2nd Test vs India

Taking a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India defeated Australia by six wickets on Day 3 of the second Test match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The hosts dominated once again as Cheteshwar Pujara, who was making his 100th Test appearance, smacked the winning runs to remain unbeaten on 31. Meanwhile, KS Bharat was the unbeaten batter at the other end, finishing on 23 off 22 deliveries.

With 115 runs required to win, India lost KL Rahul early in the run chase, and then responsibility fell on Rohit Sharma and Pujara, who added stability. After Rohit's (31) dismissal, Virat Kohli joined Pujara on the pitch, and then had to depart after adding 20 runs to the total, reducing India to 69/3. After Kohli, Shreyas Iyer also lost his wicket fast, being able to muster only 12 runs. Day 3 also saw Ravindra Jadeja destroy Australia's batting order with a seven-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin also bagged three wickets, and Australia were bowled out for 113 in the second innings, after resuming from their overnight score of 61/1.

The Aussies failed to perform together as a team and also disappointed with their individual displays. Veteran batters David Warner and Steve Smith were also dissapointing. Warner could only grab 15 runs off 44 balls in the first innings, before getting dismissed by Mohammed Shami. He was then ruled out of the remainder of the match due to concussion. Meanwhile, Smith was dismissed by Ashwin for a two-ball duck in the first innings. In the second innings, Smith failed to make an impact once again and lost his wicket for nine runs off 19 balls.

The visitors received plenty of criticism from former cricketers and experts, with many feeling that the team needs a rebuild. England legend Michael Vaughan lashed out at Australia for their poor display, but also pointed out that it's not easy to perform in India, with many teams having faced a similar fate. But Vaughan also feels that Australia need to start looking for more talents, especially with veterans Warner, Smith not having adequate replacements.

Taking to Twitter, Vaughan wrote, "Waking up to see a proper collapse by the Aussies .. many teams have done the same in India .. it’s not easy .. but let’s be honest the Aussies once Warner & Smith retire have very little waiting in the wings .."

Reacting to Vaughan's statement, one fan disagreed and wrote, "Smith is 33 - possibly got another five years left at least. Anyone thinking Australian cricket don't have or won't find strong players has their hand on it."

Meanwhile, another fan agreed and said, "Correct, except Warner bit. Should have been left out long ago."

Another fan criticised the Indian pitches and blamed it for the result. "I don't know what anyone bothers touring to India. The pitches are so doctored to help the Indian spinners then it’s barely a contest. A completely pointless exercise", the fan wrote.

The second Test match also saw Kohli create history, when he completed 25,000 runs in international cricket, breaking the world record set by Sachin Tendulkar, who had achieved the feat in 549 innings.

