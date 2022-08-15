'Once KL has enough game time, he will again...': Ex-India player picks Rahul's batting spot ahead of Asia Cup

Fans will see Virat Kohli returning to the Twenty20 set-up with the Asia Cup, where India start their campaign with a mouth-watering clash against arch-rivals and neighbours Pakistan. The six-team tournament may serve as preparation for the Asian sides in the run-up to the T20 World Cup later this year, but the spotlight remains on Kohli, who comes in following a brief break. He has endured a lean run of form across all formats and the 33-year-old is without a century in international cricket since November 2019.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Kohli's wretched run remains a hot topic of debate, the competition will have KL Rahul playing his first major event since the 2022 IPL. The batter returns to the squad after a lengthy period on the sidelines following a groin injury and Covid-19 diagnosis. He will be Rohit Sharma's deputy as he forms a lethal opening pair with the Indian skipper.

Also Read | 'Jab 6-7 ho gayi, tab laga ke wickets mujhe nahi milni chahiye...': Harbhajan recalls India legend's rare feat

But former India player Deep Dasgupta feels Rahul should shift down to the middle order once he settles in the side. He further backed Shubman Gill as India's opener for the next year's ODI World Cup at home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I agree it is difficult after you have had such a good series. But currently, the aim would be to prepare Rahul for the Asia Cup T20's opening slot. He needs to get a lot of batting time and that's a priority. I think it will be a short-term arrangement as Shubman I feel is being groomed as an opener for the ODI World Cup," Dasgupta, currently commentating in 'The Hundred', told PTI.

Gill recently silenced his critics over his lowly strike-rate, saying these will always remain and he chooses to remain unfazed.

"I feel questions will always be raised, but I don’t really care about what people are saying as long as I’m able to contribute to my team’s success, and as long as I am doing what my team management and my captain expect of me," the opener batter told Telegraph India in a recent interaction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India are defending champions at the Asia Cup, which will be played from Aug. 27-Sept. 11 in the United Arab Emirates. Kohli and Rahul bolster the Indian squad but fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out due to injury.

Harshal Patel is also not available for selection due to injury, while Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have been named as standbys.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON