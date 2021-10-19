Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'One of the best in terms of economy, just not about pace': Prasad says India bowler a master in 'reading situations'
'One of the best in terms of economy, just not about pace': Prasad says India bowler a master in 'reading situations'

Former pacer Venkatesh Prasad stated that the India bowler is one of the best bowlers going around due to his economy rate and ability to bring out the variations.
Published on Oct 19, 2021 09:17 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Jasprit Bumrah is arguably India's best all-format bowler currently. His exploits over the last few years, in particular, have time and again brought out rich compliments from experts and former cricketers. The latest person to jump on the bandwagon is former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, who spoke very highly of the pacer ahead of the side's T20 World Cup opener.

Prasad stated that Bumrah is one of the best bowlers going around due to his economy rate and ability to bring out the variations.

"Bumrah is one of the best in terms of economy. But it is not just about pace. It is about variations and reading situations. Harshal Patel was one of the best bowlers of the IPL last season even though he is not the quickest, but he is able to read the game," said Prasad during Red Bull Cricket Room on Clubhouse celebrating 10 years of Red Bull Campus Cricket.

"There are a few South Africa bowlers also, Nortje and Rabada are also doing well. And there's Jofra Archer who bowls 150-plus but still bowls variations," he added.

India will open its campaign in the upcoming T20 World Cup against Pakistan on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. Virat Kohli's side will also have the services of MS Dhoni as the former India skipper will act as a mentor.

India defeated England by seven wickets in the warm-up fixture on Monday and KL Rahul starred with the bat as he played a knock of 51 runs. Ishan Kishan was also a bright spot as he played a knock of 70 runs. Rishabh Pant provided the finishing touch by closing the match with a six to remain unbeaten on 29.

