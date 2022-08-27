Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'One of the worst things I have ever heard. Not interested...': England great's blunt statement on 'Bazball'

'One of the worst things I have ever heard. Not interested...': England great's blunt statement on 'Bazball'

cricket
Published on Aug 27, 2022 04:10 PM IST

'Bazball' may have impressed many former players and pundits due to its ultra-attacking mode, but Andrew Flintoff is not a fan of England's new brand of cricket.

England's Test captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum(Action Images via Reuters)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

In a bid to revive their Test fortunes, England roped in Brendon McCullum as coach and named Ben Stokes as their new red-ball skipper, replacing Joe Root in the leadership role. They won all four red-ball games since the duo came to the fore, with a crushing 3-0 win over world Test champions New Zealand and a record 378 chase against India in the much-delayed Edgbaston Test. The English side's new swashbuckling approach in the format was termed "Bazball", which is derived from McCullum's nickname 'Baz'.

'Bazball' may have impressed many former players and pundits due to its ultra-attacking mode, but Andrew Flintoff is not a fan of England's new brand of cricket. “It’s one of the worst things I have ever heard. I’m not interested in that. They’re just playing an exciting brand of cricket that everybody loves watching," said Flintoff in an interview with i News.

Also Read | Cheteshwar Pujara praises PAK cricketer ahead of India vs Pakistan clash

Flintoff, who played 79 Tests and 141 ODIs for England, opened up about his early exit from the sport. He said he doesn't know anyone in England's current Test squad closely, including Stokes.

"Good lad. He was due a few. I don’t know Ben. I don’t’ know many of the current crop. I retired at 31, which I felt was too soon. I was hoping to get a few more years out of it. I couldn’t be around it because I felt I should still have been playing and it hurt," said the former all-rounder.

Despite losing the first Test against the Proteas, England are staring at a series-levelling win, thanks to Stokes and Ben Foakes hitting centuries on Friday. Stokes made 103 for his first century as England's full-time test captain, and Foakes weighed in with 113 not out — his highest international knock — as they shared a sixth-wicket partnership of 173.

Foakes was still there when England declared on 415-9, with a first-innings advantage of 264 runs. In response, South Africa openers Dean Elgar (11) and Sarel Erwee (12) negotiated nine overs before stumps to close on 23 without loss. The Proteas were folded for just 151 on opening day after electing to bat in Manchester.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
england cricket team ben stokes andrew flintoff
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP