‘One spot that Australia would want to exploit…’: Ex-IND selector's verdict on Pant's absence in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Rishabh Pant was one of the main heroes of Team India's 2-1 triumph of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21. His heroic 89 runs not out at the Gabba in the fourth Test had helped India breach Australia's fortress and end their 32-year unbeaten streak at the venue .But the explosive left-handed batter is not there in the upcoming four-Test series against Australia as he is recovering from injuries sustained during a horrific road accident in December last year. With the number of match-winning innings played by Pant in Test cricket in last few years, Rohit Sharma and Co. are bound to miss him.

Team India have roped in KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan to fill in the big shoes of Pant but both are yet to mark their debuts in Test cricket. Bharat and Ishan also lack the international exposure that Pant carried as a wicketkeeper. Former India cricketer and selector Saba Karim spoke to India News, expressing his opinion on Australia's chances in the absence of Pant.

"One spot that Australia would want to exploit is that of the opposition wicketkeeper. Rishabh Pant has changed the face of Test cricket for India and I hope they don't feel the pinch of his absence," said Karim.

Furthermore, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the 1st Test match against Australia, due to back injury. His absence has piled up worries for the hosts and it remains to be seen who would probably take his spot in the playing XI. There seems to be a competition among KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Co. are also aiming to qualify for the World Test Championship final 2021-23 by winning by optimum margin the upcoming series. They are currently at the second place in the standings, with Australia occupying the top spot.

