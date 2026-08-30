Only 41% of Tests now reach Day 5: Has cricket outgrown the five-day format, or does the fifth day still matter?

Australia and Bangladesh required only 425.3 overs to complete an entire two-Test series this month. Put another way, the two teams played two Tests in fewer deliveries than the 450 overs theoretically available in one five-day Test.

Mitchell Starc celebrating a wicket against Bangladesh. (AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The contrast between the matches was remarkable. Bangladesh's historic victory in Darwin went into the fourth day and required 1,803 balls, or 300.3 overs. A week later in Mackay, Australia needed just 750 balls — 125 overs — to win by an innings and 51 runs, making it the fourth-shortest completed Test in history by balls bowled.

England then added another example. Their first Test against Pakistan at Headingley ended on the third day after only 1,053 balls, or 175.3 overs, with Pakistan bowled out for 171 and 135 in an innings-and-103-run defeat. The ongoing second Test at Lord's has been heavily interrupted by rain, yet England reached stumps on the third day 357 runs ahead, despite only 24.5 overs being possible on Saturday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive What percentage of Test matches have been completed before Day 5 in the 2020s? In the 2020s, only 41.43% of Test matches have reached Day 5, indicating that many Tests are completing in fewer days. Why have Test matches become significantly shorter in recent years? Test matches have become shorter due to various factors, including faster scoring rates, aggressive batting, improved bowling attacks, and the incentives tied to the World Test Championship that encourage decisive outcomes. Should Test matches be reduced to four days based on current trends? While modern Tests often finish before Day 5, reducing the format to four days could risk matches ending in draws or not accommodating weather interruptions, as evidenced by past matches that required extra time due to lost playing hours.

{{^usCountry}} Together, those matches revive a question cricket has debated for years: if Tests are increasingly finishing in two, three or four days anyway, does the format still need to be scheduled for five? The numbers suggest that five days are becoming less necessary to complete the average Test. They also suggest, however, that removing the fifth day altogether would answer a different question. The fifth day is disappearing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Together, those matches revive a question cricket has debated for years: if Tests are increasingly finishing in two, three or four days anyway, does the format still need to be scheduled for five? The numbers suggest that five days are becoming less necessary to complete the average Test. They also suggest, however, that removing the fifth day altogether would answer a different question. The fifth day is disappearing {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The long-term change is substantial. Sky Sports data shown during the England-Pakistan series found that 77.65% of Tests in the 1970s lasted into a fifth day. That fell to 76.22% in the 1980s, 68.60% in the 1990s, 58.13% in the 2000s and 54.76% during the 2010s. In the 2020s, only 41.43% of Tests have reached Day 5. At the other end of the scale, 23.11% have finished within two or three days, compared with 13.46% in the 2010s, 6.98% in the 1990s and just 2.79% in the 1970s. Another 35.46% of Tests this decade have ended on Day 4.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Share of Test matches by match duration across decades.

That means almost three out of every five Tests in the present decade have been completed before the fifth day begins. The traditional five-day contest is no longer the typical Test in terms of actual duration. Two-day finishes remain rare in the context of 149 years of Test cricket, but even those are suddenly clustering. Mackay was only the 28th such Test among more than 2,600 played, yet 13 two-day Tests have occurred since 2000, after none had been played between 1946 and 1999. Australia itself has now staged four two-day Tests in its last 20 home Tests after having only one before 2022.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The shortening is therefore not simply a perception created by one unusual Bangladesh collapse or a green Mackay surface. It represents a structural change in the way modern Test cricket is being played.

Modern Tests are using dramatically fewer overs

Looking at days alone can be deceptive because rain, bad light and slow over-rates change how much cricket actually takes place. Balls bowled provide a cleaner measurement. During the six seasons from 2013 through 2018-19, the average Test contained 1,946.64 deliveries, equivalent to about 324.4 overs. From the start of the World Test Championship era in 2019 through 2024-25, that dropped to 1,785.87 balls, or approximately 297.6 overs.

Average balls per Test in recent periods.

The 2023-25 WTC cycle pushed the number considerably lower. The average Test lasted just 1,638.09 balls — around 273 overs — while 50 of its 69 Tests produced results by the end of Day 4. The trend continued through 2025. Of the 42 Tests played during the year, only three were drawn, and the 39 decisive matches lasted an average of 1,633 balls, or 272.1 overs. Seventeen of those 39 results — 43.6% — required fewer than 250 overs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

That produces an awkward number for defenders of five-day scheduling. A proposed four-day Test consisting of 98 overs per day would provide 392 overs. The average modern Test is finishing around 120 overs before reaching that theoretical limit. In that narrow sense, the answer seems obvious. Most Tests being played today do not require five days.

Why have matches become so much shorter?

It would be tempting to blame T20 cricket alone, but the evidence points towards several changes happening simultaneously. Scoring has accelerated sharply. During the six years before the WTC, Tests ran at 3.23 runs per over, and a wicket fell every 59.52 balls. Across the 2023-25 championship cycle, scoring increased to 3.65 runs per over while wickets arrived every 47.81 deliveries.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Scoring rate and dismissal rate in modern Tests.

That is the crucial combination. Modern teams are not merely scoring faster; they are also losing wickets considerably faster. Bowling numbers reinforce the point. Among bowlers who took at least 50 Test wickets in the six years immediately before 2019, only eight of 48 had strike rates below 50. Since 2019, 24 of 48 qualifying bowlers have struck at that rate, while the number averaging below 25 increased from 12 to 19.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The extreme year was 2024. Test cricket produced runs at 3.65 per over, the highest rate recorded for a calendar year with a meaningful sample, while the overall bowling strike rate fell to 48.6 balls per wicket, its lowest in more than a century. Only three of 53 Tests were drawn.

T20 has undoubtedly altered batting intent, but academic research suggests it cannot explain the shortening on its own. A study of 667 Tests involving the leading eight nations between 2000 and 2020 found major changes after T20's arrival, including more runs through sixes and a fall in the draw rate from 23.5% to 6.4%. Yet average match duration moved only from 4.5 to 4.3 days, and the change was not statistically significant.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The dramatic compression has come later. Better bowling attacks, more aggressive batting, result-oriented surfaces and the incentives created by the World Test Championship appear to have converged. A WTC victory is worth 12 points while a draw brings four, meaning one win carries the same points value as three draws. That does not prove teams are deliberately preparing more decisive pitches, but it has removed much of the incentive to accept a safe stalemate when a result can be manufactured.

So why not simply make Tests four days?

This is where the case becomes considerably less straightforward. The average Test might not need Day 5, but averages do not determine whether the longest matches need it.

When the four-day-Test debate was seriously examined earlier, the proposed format contained 98 overs per day. That provides 392 scheduled overs across four days, compared with 450 across five conventional 90-over days — a reduction of 58 overs, or almost 13% of the available playing time.

An analysis of 704 decisive Tests between 2000 and early 2020 found that 85% were completed within 392 overs. That sounds like powerful support for four-day Tests, but it also means 15% — 106 decisive matches — required more cricket than a 392-over format would provide. Those 106 matches are not statistical noise. They are matches in which the additional time actually converted an unfinished contest into a result.

There is another complication. Of the 293 decisive Tests in that study that finished on Day 5, 187 had actually used 392 overs or fewer. In theory, they could therefore have fitted within four 98-over days, but only if those overs could reliably have been delivered.

Modern cricket already struggles to complete 90 overs regularly. England and Australia were both docked World Test Championship points for slow over-rates during the 2023 Ashes, illustrating the practical difficulty of assuming that four consecutive 98-over days would simply happen because the playing conditions demanded them.

Also Read: 1,245 runs in one season, starred alongside Dhoni for India A; replaced Tendulkar, lost Test selection battle to Gambhir

Weather may be the strongest argument for keeping Day 5

The modern draw has also changed character. In the 2023-25 WTC cycle, only four of 69 Tests were drawn, and all four were substantially affected by rain, with more than 300 overs collectively lost. That is revealing because weather is precisely the problem that shortening the scheduled match cannot solve. Removing one of five available days increases the damage caused by losing a full day's play from 20% of the scheduled duration to 25%, while leaving less opportunity to recover lost time.

The ongoing Lord's Test offers an immediate example. England and Pakistan managed only 24.5 overs on Day 3 because of rain and bad light. Under the present structure, two complete days remain; in a four-day Test, Sunday would already be the final day.

There was another example only days ago in Colombo. India dominated much of the second Test against Sri Lanka, but Sonal Dinusha and the home batting order survived on the final day to secure a draw. Whatever one's view of that particular match, the fifth day was not dead time: it was the part of the contest in which victory and survival were finally decided.

Five days may be a ceiling, not a requirement

This is perhaps where the debate becomes confused. A five-day Test has never contained a requirement that five days must be used; five days simply represent the maximum amount of time available for the contest to resolve itself.

Mackay needing only 125 overs is therefore not necessarily evidence that the fifth day should be abolished. It is evidence that Test cricket can finish whenever one side has been defeated, something the format already permits without alteration.

The case for changing to four days would be much stronger if modern Tests were regularly reaching the fifth day with the result effectively settled, or if the extra allocation were creating large numbers of meaningless draws. The current evidence shows almost the opposite: draws have become exceptionally rare, while the Tests that genuinely use the fifth day often do so because the weather has removed playing time or because the contest remains alive.

There is no question that Test cricket has changed. Only 41.43% of matches now reach Day 5, decisive Tests in 2025 averaged barely 272 overs, and matches such as Mackay and Headingley are increasingly making five scheduled days appear extravagant.

But there is an important difference between saying Test cricket usually does not need five days and saying Test cricket no longer requires the possibility of a fifth.

The data support the first proposition emphatically. They do not yet support the second. Modern Test cricket may increasingly be a three-and-a-half-day game played inside a five-day window. For now, that spare time appears less like an outdated luxury than an insurance policy — one that protects the format against weather, difficult batting surfaces, slow over-rates and, occasionally, the very fifth-day finishes that distinguish Test cricket from everything else.