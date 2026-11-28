It’s not common for Jasprit Bumrah to go wicketless in a Test innings even after bowling more than a couple of dozen overs. As New Zealand were bowled out for 356 on day two of the second Test at Christchurch, the Indian bowler was the only one not to take any wickets even though he bowled a whopping 26 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah has been off-colour so far. (AP)

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Akash Deep was the pick of the bowlers with a second career five-for (5/99). Anshul Kamboj and debutant Gurnoor Brar took two wickets each. One wicket went to the only spinner among the five frontline bowlers: Washington Sundar.

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Deep Dive How many times has Jasprit Bumrah gone wicketless after bowling at least 24 overs in a Test innings? The Christchurch innings was the third such instance in Bumrah’s career. He also returned 0/79 in 26 overs against England at Lord’s in 2021 and 0/57 in 26 overs against New Zealand in the 2021 World Test Championship final. Why did Jasprit Bumrah struggle to take wickets in Christchurch? Bumrah appeared to be bowling at a slower pace, and his run-up and action looked different. Sunil Gavaskar suggested he may have been feeling the effects of a long spell and said he lacked his usual zip with the second new ball. What were Jasprit Bumrah’s figures against New Zealand in Christchurch? Bumrah took no wickets as New Zealand were bowled out for 356, despite bowling 26 overs. Akash Deep led India’s attack with 5/99, while Anshul Kamboj and Gurnoor Brar took two wickets each.

So far, Bumrah has not looked like his usual self. He has bowled at a much slower pace. There has been something off about his run-up and bowling action. He hasn't looked like the old Bumrah, if truth be told.

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{{^usCountry}} It was only the third time in his career that Bumrah bowled 24 overs or more in an innings and went wicketless. “When the second new ball came, it didn't seem that he had that zip or anything. He has bowled 15 or 16 overs (19 overs); maybe he was feeling the effects. That is where India is struggling. If you are not going to get wickets with the second new ball, then you would have to spend longer hours in the field,” India great Sunil Gavaskar observed on day one. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was only the third time in his career that Bumrah bowled 24 overs or more in an innings and went wicketless. “When the second new ball came, it didn't seem that he had that zip or anything. He has bowled 15 or 16 overs (19 overs); maybe he was feeling the effects. That is where India is struggling. If you are not going to get wickets with the second new ball, then you would have to spend longer hours in the field,” India great Sunil Gavaskar observed on day one. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2021 against England at Lord’s, Bumrah returned 0/79 in 26 overs in the first innings. Almost a couple of months before, In the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton against New Zealand, Bumrah came up with 0/57 in 26 overs in the first innings.

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What was even rarer -- rather a first for him -- was that in the entire match the 32-year-old didn’t take any wickets. The second such instance came against the same opposition in Pune in 2024, when the hosts were whitewashed 3-0.

Not often

Bumrah has taken 239 wickets in 54 Tests (with one more Kiwi innings to go in Christchurch), and it’s rare that he goes back into the dressing room without hunting down an opposition batter.

In instances when he bowled more than 10 overs in an innings and went wicketless, Bumrah returned 0/60 in 22 overs in the first innings at Centurion in 2018. It was his first Test series. Later in the same year at the Oval against England, he returned 0/61 in 23 overs in the second innings.

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In 2022 at Johannesburg, his figures read 0/70 in 17 overs in the second innings. Then in Dharamsala against England in 2024, Bumrah bowled 13 overs in the first innings and went wicketless. Last year at Leeds against England, the Gujarat and Mumbai Indians fast bowler bowled 19 overs in the second innings and had no wickets to show for his effort.