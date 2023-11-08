'Only you could do this': Virat Kohli's timeless post for Glenn 'Freak' Maxwell after insane 201-run knock vs AFG

Glenn Maxwell delivered a remarkable performance in the World Cup on Tuesday, smashing an unbeaten 201 from 128 balls, guiding Australia to a semifinal spot with 19 balls to spare during the match against Afghanistan. Maxwell's extraordinary innings saw him overcoming cramps that prevented him from running between wickets, as well as surviving two catch attempts early in the innings. Instead, he cleared the boundary with effortless ease as Australia successfully chased down the target of 292 with three wickets remaining. His incredible display included 21 fours and 10 sixes, the final one coming taking him to the double ton, as well as Australia's win. Glenn Maxwell (R) smashed an unbeaten 201 to take Australia to a three-wicket win against Afghanistan(AP)

This exceptional performance from Maxwell came at a critical moment when Australia was struggling at 91-7 in response to Afghanistan's total of 291-5. With this victory, Australia secured a place in the semifinals, joining India and South Africa in the last four. Additionally, their win further dashed Afghanistan's improbable hopes of reaching the semifinals.

Following his blitzkrieg in Mumbai, Maxwell is receiving praise from the cricket community and India's star batter Virat Kohli, who also shares the dressing room with the Aussie star in Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore, took note of the innings as well. Taking to his official Instagram account, Kohli lauded Maxwell on a stunning knock.

“Only you could do this. Freak,” Kohli wrote.

Kohli has himself been one of the top performers in the 2023 World Cup so far, notching up two centuries and four fifties in eight matches so far. Kohli is India's highest run-getter in the ongoing edition – and 2nd overall – with 543 runs to his name. He is only seven runs behind the tournament's leading scorer, Quinton de Kock.

Maxwell's incredible knock propelled him to the sixth spot in the list of highest run-getters in the 2023 edition, with 397 runs to his name in 7 games. The all-rounder's 201* was the first double century by an Australian in the history of ODIs, as well as the first double ton by a non-opener in the format.

