'Opens up the dimensions of possibilities': Kohli names one Indian player he was 'particularly pleased' with

After losing the first T20I to England, Team India decided to make some changes to their playing XI. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav got the chance to make their debuts and they didn’t disappoint. Kishan made an instant impact as he smashed a half-century in his first match for Team India, while Suryakumar did not get to bat on his debut

However, when he got the chance to bat in the fourth T20I, Suryakumar impressed everyone with his fearless approach. Suryakumar dispatched the first ball he faced in international cricket for six. Eventually, Yadav went on to make a half-century. In the series decider also, Surya made 32 runs off 17 balls to put his name in the reckoning for a spot in the team for World T20.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was very impressed with the display from Suryakumar and Kishan. Kohli said that even though Kishan was brilliant, he was ‘particularly pleased’ with Suryakumar.

"It has (Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan’s performances filled him with joy). Also how Shreyas batted in the last game and the responsibility he showed in the first game. I think the guys are really grabbing on to their opportunities and molding themselves into the roles we assign to them. Ishan was brilliant, but I was particularly pleased with Surya. The way he came out and played with so much clarity opens up the dimensions of possibilities for the rest of the batting order. And then Hardik with the ball kept coming back into the game," said Virat.





Chris Jordan’s unbelievable moment of athleticism led to Suryakumar's dismissal during the 5th T20I between India and England at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Jordan produced the moment of excellence on the second ball of the 14th over when Suryakumar, batting on 32 off 16 balls, charged down the track to leg-spinner Adil Rashid and played a big heave towards the wide long-on region. Just when the ball looked like flying over the boundary ropes for a six, Jordan sprinted across from long-on, leaped in the air, stuck his right hand out, and flicked it towards the incoming Jason Roy before running over the cushions.

Even Roy couldn't believe what unfolded before his eyes as he sported an ear-to-ear smile and applauded his teammate's effort.