IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'Opens up the dimensions of possibilities': Kohli names one Indian player he was 'particularly pleased' with
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures after scoring fifty runs during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures after scoring fifty runs during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
cricket

'Opens up the dimensions of possibilities': Kohli names one Indian player he was 'particularly pleased' with

  • "The way he came out and played with so much clarity opens up the dimensions of possibilities for the rest of the batting order," said Virat.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:46 PM IST

After losing the first T20I to England, Team India decided to make some changes to their playing XI. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav got the chance to make their debuts and they didn’t disappoint. Kishan made an instant impact as he smashed a half-century in his first match for Team India, while Suryakumar did not get to bat on his debut

However, when he got the chance to bat in the fourth T20I, Suryakumar impressed everyone with his fearless approach. Suryakumar dispatched the first ball he faced in international cricket for six. Eventually, Yadav went on to make a half-century. In the series decider also, Surya made 32 runs off 17 balls to put his name in the reckoning for a spot in the team for World T20.

READ | ‘Especially when India bat first': Ian Bishop gives his verdict on Suryakumar, has his say on Kohli the opener

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was very impressed with the display from Suryakumar and Kishan. Kohli said that even though Kishan was brilliant, he was ‘particularly pleased’ with Suryakumar.

"It has (Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan’s performances filled him with joy). Also how Shreyas batted in the last game and the responsibility he showed in the first game. I think the guys are really grabbing on to their opportunities and molding themselves into the roles we assign to them. Ishan was brilliant, but I was particularly pleased with Surya. The way he came out and played with so much clarity opens up the dimensions of possibilities for the rest of the batting order. And then Hardik with the ball kept coming back into the game," said Virat.


Chris Jordan’s unbelievable moment of athleticism led to Suryakumar's dismissal during the 5th T20I between India and England at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Jordan produced the moment of excellence on the second ball of the 14th over when Suryakumar, batting on 32 off 16 balls, charged down the track to leg-spinner Adil Rashid and played a big heave towards the wide long-on region. Just when the ball looked like flying over the boundary ropes for a six, Jordan sprinted across from long-on, leaped in the air, stuck his right hand out, and flicked it towards the incoming Jason Roy before running over the cushions.

Even Roy couldn't believe what unfolded before his eyes as he sported an ear-to-ear smile and applauded his teammate's effort.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england virat kohli
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Kevin Pietersen and Ben Stokes.(File/Reuters)
Kevin Pietersen and Ben Stokes.(File/Reuters)
cricket

'Ben Stokes is completely wasted at no. 6 in T20Is,' says Kevin Pietersen

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:43 PM IST
India vs England: Stokes, in any format of the game, is a game-changer. But on Saturday, by the time he came out to bat, the asking rate had climbed up, and the left-hander struggled to settle himself down.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India defeated England in the 5th T20I to clinch the series 3-2(TWITTER)
India defeated England in the 5th T20I to clinch the series 3-2(TWITTER)
cricket

'Take a bow': Twitter hails India for emphatic T20I series win against England

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:32 PM IST
  • Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Aakash Chopra among other hailed Team India's remarkable T20I series win against world number 1 England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gautam Gambhir. (Getty Images)
Gautam Gambhir. (Getty Images)
cricket

'What they did is commendable': Gambhir lauds batting duo for scoring tough runs

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:21 PM IST
  • India vs England: Gautam Gambhir says India put up a 'perfect' batting display in the fifth T20I against England in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.(AP)
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.(AP)
cricket

I was misrepresented by BCB, playing in IPL will be advantageous for me: Shakib

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:15 PM IST
With Bangladesh not in contention in the World Test Championship, Shakib said it was more meaningful to compete in the IPL, as that would help him prepare better for the next T20 World Cup, which will be held in India later this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures after scoring fifty runs during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures after scoring fifty runs during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
cricket

Virat Kohli names one Indian player he was 'particularly pleased' with

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:46 PM IST
  • "The way he came out and played with so much clarity opens up the dimensions of possibilities for the rest of the batting order," said Virat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan Royals bowler Jofra Archer(IPL/Twitter)
Rajasthan Royals bowler Jofra Archer(IPL/Twitter)
cricket

England's Archer doubtful for ODIs and IPL with elbow injury

Reuters, Ahmedabad, India
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Archer missed the final test against India with an injury but returned for the Twenty20 series claiming a career-best 4-33 in the fourth match in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Dawid Malan pulls for four. (BCCI)
England's Dawid Malan pulls for four. (BCCI)
cricket

Dawid Malan topples Babar Azam to become fastest batsman to 1000 T20I runs

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:27 AM IST
  • Dawid Malan achieved the feat in his 24th inning, bettering Azam's record of 26 innings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahmedabad: Indian skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during fifth and final T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
Ahmedabad: Indian skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during fifth and final T20 cricket match between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(PTI)
cricket

Why Virat Kohli opening in T20Is is just what India needed

By Somshuvra Laha, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:36 PM IST
  • Like Tendulkar and Ganguly, it's the coming together of two once in a generation players and allowing them maximum opportunity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's captain Eoin Morgan directs teammates to their fielding positions during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)
England's captain Eoin Morgan directs teammates to their fielding positions during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)(AP)
ipl

Taking advantage of the upcoming IPL is going to be huge: Eoin Morgan

PTI, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:58 AM IST
The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be hosted by India in October-November this year and Morgan expects English cricketers to take full advantage of the IPL, starting April 10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Michael Atherton. (Getty Images)
File image of Michael Atherton. (Getty Images)
cricket

'They are the team to beat': Atherton picks 'favourites' for T20 World Cup

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:36 AM IST
  • India vs England: Michael Atherton feels three teams are most capable of winning the T20 World Cup later this year, one of which he feels are 'favourites'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of cricket commentator Ian Bishop.(Action Images via Reuters)
File photo of cricket commentator Ian Bishop.(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

‘Some player’: Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop impressed by India batsman

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:47 PM IST
  • Team India produced the goods with the bat as they gave England a huge target of 225 runs to chase. Virat Kohli was the star with the bat as he hit an unbeaten 52-ball 80 to power the hosts to the mammoth total.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar(HT Archives)
Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar(HT Archives)
cricket

‘Like when Tendulkar was batting down’: Gavaskar on Kohli opening the innings

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:07 PM IST
  • India defeated England , the no.1 ranked T20 side, by an impressive margin of 36 runs to clinch the five-match T20I series 3-2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni rated by Lance Klusener.(Getty Images)
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni rated by Lance Klusener.(Getty Images)
cricket

'When I look at him, I see myself': Lance Klusener rates MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:08 PM IST
  • Klusener, who played 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for South Africa gave his view about Dhoni and the superstar of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli, admitting admiration for both.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli, third left, interacts with the umpire after the dismissal of England's Jos Buttler during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli, third left, interacts with the umpire after the dismissal of England's Jos Buttler during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
cricket

Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler engage in heated verbal exchange during 5th T20I- WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:08 PM IST
  • Kohli was later also seen speaking to umpire Nitin Menon, apparently to speak about the incident that transpired between him and Buttler.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli raises his bat to celebrate scoring fifty runs during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad,(AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli raises his bat to celebrate scoring fifty runs during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad,(AP)
cricket

Kohli reveals if he will continue opening the innings for Team India

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:07 PM IST
  • Kohli was back at the top after the India-Ireland T20I in 2018 as the hosts decided to field an extra bowler at the expense of regular opener KL Rahul.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP