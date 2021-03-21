‘Especially when India bat first': Ian Bishop gives his verdict on Suryakumar, has his say on Kohli the opener

India put in a commanding performance in the fifth T20 International against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The series was tied 2-2 with all to play for in the decider. But Team India produced an impressive all-round display on Saturday to win the tie by 36 runs and seal the five-match series 3-2.

Team India produced the goods with the bat as they gave England a huge target of 225 runs to chase. Virat Kohli was the star with the bat as he hit an unbeaten 52-ball 80 to power the hosts to the mammoth total. He was able supported by Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav.

It was another imposing display with the bat by Suryakumar as he hit 32 runs off 17 balls and looked on course for more before Chris Jordan’s superb catch sent him back to the pavilion.

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop was impressed by the batting performance of Suryakumar.

“Sky is some player,” Bishop said on Twitter.

Bishop also said that he wants to see Kohli open the innings more often for India.

“I would love to see Kohli open more often especially when India bat first in T20I,” Bishop said.

Kohli revealed after the fifth T20I that he will be opening the innings for RCB in IPL 2021.

“Tonight it was classic Rohit Sharma and if he plays more freely like that...Suryakumar and Hardik in the end - I enjoyed the partnerships. Yes, I'm going to open in the IPL as well,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

“We do have a solid middle-order now - it's about the two best players getting maximum no of balls in T20 cricket. I'd like to partner Rohit at the top and the other guys feel confident when one of us is in. I'd like that to continue,” Kohli said.