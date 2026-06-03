Opportunity to play with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma a ‘dream come true’ for Indian spinner after maiden call-up

Harsh Dubey achieved one part of the ultimate dream for millions of Indians, being called up to the Indian squad for an upcoming set of matches against Afghanistan this month. The opportunity for the Vidarbha spinner is a golden one, rewarding his consistency in the domestic circuit. While the opportunity to play for India is a remarkable opportunity in its own right, it also goes hand in hand with the chance to play alongside some inarguable legends of the sport.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remain key to India's ODI setup, even alongside newer players in preparation for the World Cup.(AFP)

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Set to share the dressing room with two former Indian captains and batting greats in the form of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the significance of the moment did not escape Dubey.

"If you ask any young cricketer who they want to play with right now, the first two names will be Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. I have grown up watching them,” said Dubey, reflecting on his call-up while speaking on JioStar.

“Ever since I started understanding cricket, they have been performing for India and dominating world cricket. So, getting a chance to play with them is a huge achievement for me," he continued.

Dubey remains realistic about chances in ODI team

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{{^usCountry}} Dubey received his reward for a momentous 2024/25 Ranji Trophy season, in which he helped Vidarbha to the trophy with 69 wickets as well as significant contributions with the bat. Involved in the red ball squad as well as in the ODIs, Dubey stands in contention to join India’s spin-bowling corps – but he is aware that a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity also beckons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dubey received his reward for a momentous 2024/25 Ranji Trophy season, in which he helped Vidarbha to the trophy with 69 wickets as well as significant contributions with the bat. Involved in the red ball squad as well as in the ODIs, Dubey stands in contention to join India’s spin-bowling corps – but he is aware that a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity also beckons. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "I always wanted to play alongside at least one legend before they retire or whenever their final phase comes. Even if I get to play one match with them, it will be a dream-come-true moment for me," said Dubey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I always wanted to play alongside at least one legend before they retire or whenever their final phase comes. Even if I get to play one match with them, it will be a dream-come-true moment for me," said Dubey. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For Dubey, receiving the all-up was a surreal moment. Having already been part of the India A setup, he thought that was what he was involved with again when he first heard news during the recently-concluded IPL season. The fact that he was involved with the national team took him some time to process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Dubey, receiving the all-up was a surreal moment. Having already been part of the India A setup, he thought that was what he was involved with again when he first heard news during the recently-concluded IPL season. The fact that he was involved with the national team took him some time to process. {{/usCountry}}

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“As soon as I hung up, I started getting messages saying I had received both the Test and ODI call-ups. I was confused because the squad had just been announced, so I quickly checked online and saw the news. It honestly took me a few minutes to process what had happened,” concluded the spin-bowling all-rounder.

Dubey will be hoping for a chance in either the one-off Test against Afghanistan, or the subsequent three-match ODI series, where he will get that chance alongside Kohli or Rohit.

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